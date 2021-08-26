Full Cast and Further Tour Dates Announced For Emma Rice's WUTHERING HEIGHTS

With their latest production Bagdad Cafe streaming live via Old Vic: In Camera this week (25 - 28 August) Wise Children today announce full cast and further tour dates for the world premiÃ¨re production of Emily BrontÃ«'s Wuthering Heights. Adapted and directed by Emma Rice, the show is a co-production with the National Theatre, Bristol Old Vic and York Theatre Royal.

Joining the cast alongside the previously announced Lucy McCormick (Cathy) are Sam Archer (Lockwood/Edgar Linton), Nandi Bhebhe (The Moor), Mirabelle Gremaud (swing), TJ Holmes (Robert), Ash Hunter (Heathcliff), Craig Johnson (Mr Earnshaw/Dr Kenneth), Jordan Laviniere (John), Kandaka Moore (Zillah), Katy Owen (Isabella Linton/Linton Heathcliff), Tama Phethean (Hindley Earnshaw/Hareton Earnshaw) and Witney White (Frances Earnshaw/Young Cathy), with music performed by Sid Goldsmith, Nadine Lee and Renell Shaw.

The production opens at Bristol Old Vic on 20 October, with previews from 11 October, and runs until 6 November, with livestreamed performances 3 - 6 November. It then transfers to York Theatre Royal, 9 - 20 November, and runs at the National Theatre in February and March 2022 (exact dates TBA) before touring to Cornwall and Norwich, in addition to the previously announced dates in Salford, Nottingham, Sunderland and Edinburgh.

The Yorkshire moors tell an epic story of love, revenge and redemption.

Rescued from the Liverpool docks as a child, Heathcliff is adopted by the Earnshaws and taken to live at Wuthering Heights. He finds a kindred spirit in Catherine Earnshaw and a fierce love ignites. When forced apart, a brutal chain of events is unleashed.

Shot through with music, dance, passion and hope, Emma Rice transforms Emily BrontÃ«'s masterpiece into a powerful and uniquely theatrical experience. Lucy McCormick leads the company of performers and musicians in this intoxicating revenge tragedy for our time.

"I am Heathcliff! Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same."

With set and costume design by Vicki Mortimer; sound and video by Simon Baker; composition by Ian Ross; movement and choreography by Etta Murfitt; lighting design by Jai Morjaria.

Tour Dates:

Bristol Old Vic

11 October - 6 November 2021

Press night: 20 October at 7.30pm

Livestream dates: 3 - 6 November

Box Office: 0117 987 7877 / www.bristololdvic.org.uk

York Theatre Royal

9 - 20 November 2021

Box Office: 01904 623568 / www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

National Theatre, Lyttelton

Performance dates TBA

Box Office: 020 7452 3000 / www.nationaltheatre.org.uk

Hall for Cornwall

29 March - 9 April 2022

Box Office: 01872 262466 / www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

Theatre Royal Norwich

12 - 16 April 2022

Box Office: 01603 630 000 / www.norwichtheatre.org

Theatre Royal Nottingham

26 - 30 April 2022

Box Office: 0115 989 5555 / www.trch.co.uk

The Lowry

3 - 7 May 2022

Box Office: 0343 208 6000 / www.thelowry.com

Sunderland Empire

10 - 14 May 2022

Box Office: 03330 096 690 / https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

King's Theatre, Edinburgh

24 - 28 May 2022

Box Office: 0131 529 6000 / www.capitaltheatres.com/your-visit/kings-theatre