Full Cast and Creative Team Set for Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's Pantomime, SNOW WHITE

Performances run from 2 December 2023 – 7 January 2024.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced full casting for the spectacular family pantomime, SNOW WHITE, which opens on 2 December.

The show stars previously announced principal cast members Kelle Bryan (Eternal, Loose Women and Hollyoaks) who plays the Fairy, Elementa, Niki Colwell Evans (X Factor, Blood Brothers, Kinky Boots) as Queen Dragonella, Evie Pickerill (CBeebies/CBBC) as Snow White, Gyasi Sheppy (CBeebies) as Prince William and Grand Theatre panto favourites Tam Ryan as Muddles and Ian Adams as Nanny Nolly return for their third and seventh years respectively.

Joining them are ensemble; Elliott Baker-Costello, Charlie Donnelly, Lucy Nolan, Elise Prosser, Jack Skelton, Ollie Thomas-Smith, Daniel Walford and Leonie Wall.

Wolverhampton Grand will produce this year’s panto in-house in its entirety and features set and costume design by David Sheilds (Heathers – The Other Palace/West End, Pippin – Charing Cross Theatre) with Musical Direction by Adrian Jackson, direction by David Janson and choreography by Natalie Bennyworth. It is written by Ian Adams and Tam Ryan.

Chief Executive and Artistic Director of Wolverhampton Grand, Adrian Jackson said; “We are very excited to stage this year’s pantomime, Snow White and we are proud to have produced it entirely in house. We have utilised the talents of many of our in house team and talented freelancers to bring our vision to life. This show will feature so many surprises with something for all the family and look forward to welcoming the full company to the Grand Theatre very soon.”

Take a bite of panto delight with brand-new spectacular scenery and costumes, magical special effects, wicked humour, the biggest panto band in the land and plenty of audience participation! SNOW WHITE promises to be a festive spectacular for all ages.




