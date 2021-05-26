Full Cast and Creative Team Announced For HAPPY DAYS at Riverside Studios

Anthology Theatre, in association with Riverside Studios, today announces full cast and creatives for the 60th anniversary production of Samuel Beckett's masterpiece Happy Days, directed by Trevor Nunn. Simon Wolfe plays Willie, joining the previously announced Lisa Dwan as Winnie. Completing the creative team are designer Robert Jones (Fiddler on the Roof, Quiz), lighting designer Tim Mitchell (Upstart Crow, Kinky Boots), sound designer Johnny Edwards (Moorcroft), production manager Matt Towell (Waitress, Come From Away), and costume supervisor Kate Hemstock (The Full Monty, We Will Rock You).

The production opens on 17 June at Riverside Studios, where the playwright rehearsed Endgame in 1980 and Waiting for Godot in 1984, with previews from 11 June, and running until 25 July 2021.

'Nothing more to say, nothing more to do'

Winnie and her husband Willie are stuck in every sense of the word. Endless days and nights pass by while they struggle on, with only each other for company.

Samuel Beckett's world-renowned play Happy Days comes to the Riverside Studios in a landmark 60th anniversary production. Brought to you by a multi-award-winning creative team, with direction from Trevor Nunn and starring 'Beckett interpreter of the first rank' (Observer) Lisa Dwan as our heroine Winnie, this is a spirited and triumphant revival most pertinent for our unparalleled times.

Winnie takes comfort in the monotony of her existence, passing the time by completing routine tasks, her blithe and buoyant manner allowing her to believe 'another happy day' is occurring. But ritual and a sunny disposition can only keep Winnie's head above the parapet for so long, before the futility of her and Willie's existence threatens to engulf her completely.

This enduring, potent, and lively tale of existential limbo presents a playful, but poignant look, at human strength and survival amidst the most surreal of circumstances.

This brand-new production of Beckett's two hander will be staged in a Covid safe environment following government advice and adhering to current social distancing guidelines.

Happy Days marks the first production from recently relaunched Anthology Theatre Productions. With a long history of investment and co-production, Anthology Theatre has repositioned itself as a full-scale production company, producing and managing its own work under newly appointed Managing Director & Executive Producer, Lil Lambley.

Learn more at www.happydaystheplay.co.uk.