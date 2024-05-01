Full Cast Set For the UK Premiere of I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Full casting has been announced for the UK première of I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire by Samantha Hurley. Tyler Struble directs Kyle Birch (Brenda Dee Cankles) and Anders Hayward (Tobey Maguire) alongside the previously announced Tessa Albertson (Shelby Hinkley).

Following its sold-out run in NYC at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre, I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire opens at Southwark Playhouse Borough on 3 July, with previews from 28 June, running until 10 August.

To cope with the absence of her father, neglect of her mother, and ridicule by her classmates, eighth grader Shelby Hinkley has put all of her time and energy into the only thing that matters in 2004: Spiderman. When leading a devout online fan club proves insufficient to her needs, Shelby decides to risk it all for love, kidnap famous actor Tobey Maguire, and marry him in her basement. Her fantasies of happily ever after start to crumble as she realizes Tobey may not be the charismatic, heartthrob actor she thinks she knows.

A Y2K farce, I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire is a full-throttle explosion of our para-social relationships and the obsessions that detonate them.

I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire is Samantha Hurley's debut play. Her original works have been performed at the UCB theatre, Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre, Characters Welcome, PIT and Brooklyn Comedy Collective.

Tessa Albertson plays Shelby Hinkley. Her other theatre credits include The Low Road (The Public Theater), Shrek The Musical (Broadway Theatre), Happy Days (The Wild Project Online), and Macbeth (Lewis Center for the Arts). Her television credits include Younger as series regular Caitlin Miller, Generation, The Family, The Good Wife and Instinct; and for film, Blame and Barry.

Kyle Birch plays Brenda Dee Cankles. His theatre credits include A Strange Loop (Barbican), The Color Purple (UK tour), In Pieces (Future Spotlight Productions online), and Bat Boy: The Musical (London Palladium) and Once On This Island (Southwark Playhouse).



Anders Hayward plays Tobey Maguire. His theatre credits include Adults (Traverse Theatre). His television credits include Vigil, Guilt, Life After Life, Gap Year; and for film, Silent Roar, Looted and Run.

Tyler Struble directs. Their other theatre credits include Edith Can Shoot Things and Hit Them (Kitchen Theatre Company) and The Beast (Soundscape Theatre). Struble served as dramaturg for What the Constitution Means to Me, and has assisted M. Bevin O'Gara, Kyle Haden, Rebecca Bradshaw, Suzanne Agins, Margarett Perry. They were previously Associate Producer at Kitchen Theatre Company in Ithaca, NY. At KTC, they were part of the producing team that helmed the world-première production of Shape by Kara-Lynn Vaeni.

