Full Cast Set For The London Première of DO I LOVE YOU?

Following the success of its UK tour earlier this year, the John Godber Company has announced the return of Do I Love You? for its London première that runs at Wilton's Music Hall from 3 March to 7 March 2026.

Written and directed by John Godber, this production marks the company's inaugural run in London, and sees the original cast Martha Godber, Emilio Encinoso-Gil and Chloe McDonald reprise their roles.

John Godber says, “I am so looking forward to bringing Do I Love You? to Wilton's Music Hall. It's such an iconic venue, and we can't wait to welcome Northern Soul fans to this homage. Keep the faith!”

Join twenty somethings Sally, Nat and Kyle in this brand new comedy as they develop a love for, and the people involved with, Northern Soul. What started as a College project has grown into a passion, but the dance steps are exhausting. Far beyond their home city of Hull our trio find excitement, purpose and the tribe they've been looking for. Now they can't get enough; from Bridlington Spa to Stoke, from London to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom our young soulies are determined to keep the faith!

This is Northern Soul for a new generation, but with rising costs, unemployment, and small town blues, has anything really changed? Is this England 1976 or 2026? The pubs are closing, hospitality has gone, and strikes are everywhere; but when you're out on the floor… So spread the talc and grab your loafers, our trio are heading for a weekender! From the writer of the legendary Bouncers… It'll never be over for us!



Martha Godber reprises her role as Sally. Her other theatre credits include RIGHT (The Old Vic), Alice in Wonderland (Shakespeare North Playhouse), Home Girl (Derby Theatre), Ladies Unleashed (Hull Truck), Sunny Side Up (UK tour), Shake the City (Leeds Playhouse), This is Not Right (Wilton's Music Hall) and Up ‘n' Under (Hull New Theatre). Her television credits include The Full Monty, Doctors, South Riding and Residue. Martha is the founder of The Godber Theatre Foundation, an initiative which supports young people from Hull make their way in the industry. Emilio Encinoso-Gil reprises his role as Kyle. His other theatre credits include Big Kids (Stephen Joseph Theatre), Knights of the Round Table (Sewerby Hall and Gardens) and The Highwayman (UK tour). Chloe McDonald reprises her role as Nat. Her other theatre credits include Lights On/Lights Off (Shakespeare North Playhouse), Twopence to Cross the Mersey, By the Waters of Liverpool (UK tour), A Look in Haiku (Tobacco Factory Theatre) and Wicked Women (Tmesis Theatre).

John Godber is a writer, director and co-founder of The John Godber Company alongside his playwright wife Jane. His plays include Bouncers, Up ‘n' Under, April in Paris, Teechers, Blood, Sweat and Tears, Cramp, Happy Jack, September in the Rain, Salt of the Earth, Passion Killers, Happy Families, Up ‘n' Under II, Gym and Tonic, Dracula, Lucky Sods, Hooray for Hollywood, Weekend Breaks, It Started with a Kiss, Unleashed, Thick as a Brick, Big Trouble in the Little Bedroom, Seasons in the Sun, On a Night Like This, Our House, Departures, Men of the World, Reunion, Screaming Blue Murder, Black Ties and Tales, Perfect Pitch, Going Dutch, Christmas Crackers and Crown Prince. For television, his work includes BAFTA award-winning Oddsquad, Chalkface, Blooming Marvellous and Shakers.