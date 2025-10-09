Full Cast Set For ROAD at Royal Exchange Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This contemporary revival of ROAD marks the 40th anniversary of Jim Cartwright's iconic play. For her first production for the Royal Exchange, Cartmell has gathered together an ensemble of extraordinary actors. Lesley Joseph joins the previously announced Lucy Beaumont, Shobna Gulati, Johnny Vegas and Sir Tom Courtenay who will make a special appearance on film as Jerry. ROAD runs from 13 February to 14 March 2026.

ROAD marks Lesley Joseph's Royal Exchange Theatre debut, her credits include Frau Blücher in YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, for which she received an Olivier nomination, Mother Superior in SISTER ACT: THE MUSICAL and Miss Hannigan in ANNIE and of course her iconic role as Dorien Green in BIRDS OF A FEATHER.

The cast is completed by Jake Dunn (WHAT IT FEELS LIKE FOR A GIRL (Hera Productions / BBC Three / BBC iPlayer), THE BALLAD OF RENEGADE NELL (Disney +) and KES! (Octagon Theatre)); Laura Elsworthy, who returns to the Exchange following her role in THE SKRIKER, other credits include THE TAMING OF THE SHREW, AS YOU LIKE IT, MISS LITTLEWOOD and THE FANTASTIC FOLLIES OF MRS RICH all for the RSC; Liam Garrigan (LAND GIRLS and SILENT WITNESS (BBC) and ONCE UPON A TIME (ABC)); Dana Haqjoo (THE BOY WITH TWO HEARTS (National Theatre / WMC), OSTAN (Park Theatre, London), HABIBTI DRIVER (Octagon Theatre); Kyle Rowe returns to the Exchange following his role as Tony in ABIGAIL'S PARTY, other credits include THE DEVIL'S HOUR (Hartswood/Amazon Prime) and THOSE ABOUT TO DIE (Wildside for Peacock), and Lucie Shorthouse, who originated the role of Pritti in EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE (Sheffield Theatres / West End); winning the WOS Award for Best Supporting Actress, the H100 Award for Rising Star, and a nomination for Best West End Debut at The Stage Debut Awards, completes the cast. Her other credits include WE ARE LADY PARTS (WTTV/NBC) and REBUS (Eleventh Hour Films).

It's 1986. Your rumbustious chaperone Scullery guides you down the road, picking up the raucous and the ready for it, as ‘owt can happen tonight'. From dusk till dawn, the hopelessly hilarious and divinely desperate laugh, sing, dance and eat chips – all searching for something different.

Jim Cartwright's award-winning masterpiece invites you to join the inhabitants of this northern road on an unforgettable journey. Shockingly relevant to our lives today, the play's visceral, eloquent poetry paints a tough world with tenderness. In this exhilarating theatrical experience, audiences explore the Royal Exchange before taking their seats in the theatre.

The creative team includes Designer, Leslie Travers, who returns following his designs for TWELFTH NIGHT and DEATH OF A SALESMAN; Lighting Designer, Aideen Malone; Sound Designer, Tingying Dong; Associate Director, Andy Barry and Casting Director, Olivia Barr.