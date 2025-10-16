Full Cast Set For PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The full cast has been announced for the UK and Ireland tour Priscilla Queen of the Desert, including Kevin Clifton (Strictly Come Dancing, BBC One; Chicago, UK Tour) as Tick/Mitzi, Nick Hayes (Groundhog Day, The Old Vic) as Felicia/Adam, and Peter Duncan (The Dame; Edinburgh Festival/ Park Theatre, Pretender; Playhouse East) as Bob/Preacher. The cast will join previously announced Adèle Anderson who will play the role of Bernadette. Adele is best known as one third of the internationally acclaimed satirical cabaret trio Fascinating Aïda.

Priscilla Queen of the Desert, based on the 1994 Oscar-winning film, is set to hit the road bursting onto stages across the UK and Ireland and comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from Monday 23 March until Saturday 28 March 2026.

Strictly Come Dancing's BAFTA award-winning Costume Designer Vicky Gill and her team have designed and created over 100 iconic costumes for the production. Best known for creating show-stopping looks on Strictly Come Dancing since 2012 and Dancing On Ice, Vicky is renowned for her ability to blend glamour with functionality, creating dazzling costumes that celebrate both movement and performance.

Kevin Clifton said: “I've always loved Priscilla Queen of the Desert — it's bold, joyful, and unapologetically full of heart. Taking on the role of Tick/Mitzi feels like the perfect challenge because it's not just about the glitz and glamour, it's about identity, family, and love in all its forms. What drew me in was the chance to tell a story that celebrates being true to yourself, no matter what the world thinks. And let's be honest — who wouldn't want to perform in those incredible costumes with that soundtrack? It's pure joy from start to finish.”

Vicky Gill said: “It is an absolute pleasure to be the Costume Designer for this vibrant and iconic show. I was completing a course in fashion when the film came out and I remember how much it filled us all with such a sense of freedom and joy. In live theatre, every sequin, feather, stitch, and silhouette helps tell the story in real time, right before the audience's eyes. Bringing this glamorous and fabulous world to life through costume is a dream come true and an incredibly rewarding challenge.”

Full cast includes: Adèle Anderson as Bernadette (Fascinating Aïda), Kevin Clifton as Tick/Mitzi (Strictly Come Dancing; BBC One, Chicago; UK Tour), Nick Hayes as Felicia/Adam (Remembrance Monday; Seven Dials Playhouse, Groundhog Day; The Old Vic), Peter Duncan as Bob/Preacher (The Dame; Edinburgh Festival/ Park Theatre, Pretender; Playhouse East), Dakota Starr (Priscilla The Party at Outernet, Fisherman's Friends The Musical; UK and international tour) as alternate Bernadette. Leah Vassell as Diva 1 (Oliver!; West End, Kinky Boots, Storyhouse Chester), Bernadette Bangura as Diva 2 (Moulin Rouge; West End, Hairspray, UK Tour), Jessie May as Diva 3 and Shirley (Beetlejuice) Gary Lee as Miss Understanding (Ghost; UK Tour), Billie Hardy as Marion (Chicago; Japan Tour, The Time Traveler's Wife; Apollo Theatre), Isabella Glanzing Santos as Cynthia (Frozen; Theatre Royal Dury Lane; Fame, West End) Sario Solomon as Jimmy (If/Then; Savoy Theatre, Grease the Musical; UK Tour). Jak Allen-Anderson as Farrah/Young Bernadette (Addams Family; UK Tour, Pippin; Theatre Royal Dury Lane) , Alexander Emery as Frank (Come Fall in Love; Manchester Opera House, Love Never Dies; Asia Tour), The ensemble cast is completed by Michael Afemaré, Tia Antoine-Charles, Olivia Bella, Alexander Gage, Fionan O'Carroll, Nathan Ryles, Samuel Stokes and Mary Suarez.

Directed by Olivier Award-nominated Ian Talbot OBE with choreography by Olivier Award-winner Matt Cole and set and lighting design by Andrew Exeter, the sassy and joyous Broadway and West End hit musical follows the hilarious and heart-warming journey as three friends travel across Australia in a dilapidated bus nicknamed Priscilla to put on the show of a lifetime.

The rest of the creative team include Sam Holmes (Associate Director), Ben Harrison (Sound Designer), Leo Flint (Video Designer), Craig Forrest-Thomas (Hair and Make Up Designer) and David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting (Casting).

Featuring a hit parade of dance floor classics as well as garnering international acclaim, at its core, Priscilla Queen of the Desert's enduring appeal lies in its heartfelt exploration and celebration of identity, diversity and the journey toward self acceptance.

Challenging societal norms, and the importance of embracing one's true self, the characters confront prejudice and adversity, they also discover the strength found in unity, friendship and the beauty of authentic expression.

Packed full of dazzling dance routines, a sparkling array of spectacular costumes and an iconic soundtrack of 80s and 90s disco anthems including ‘Hot Stuff', ‘It's Raining Men', ‘I Will Survive', ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun', ‘Finally' and more, Priscilla Queen of the Desert is an exuberant celebration of acceptance and belonging, bursting at the seams with humor, heart and spectacle.