Full Cast Set For MACBETH at Chester Storyhouse

Macbeth comes to Storyhouse this spring – and the full cast for the thrilling new version of Shakespeare's great tragedy has been revealed. The Storyhouse Originals production will be staged at the Chester cultural venue from Friday, 6 March to Saturday, 21 March. Tickets are priced from £20.

Robin Morrissey will appear as Macbeth in the production while Yolande Ovide is Lady Macbeth.

They will be joined on stage by Mika Onyx Johnson as Macduff, Roly Botha as Lady Macduff and Nishad More as Banquo, along with Tasha Dowd (Lennox), Francesca Hughes (Caithness), Pete MacHale (Ross), Mark Mackinnon (Duncan), Ioan O'Neill (Donaldbain), Kameron Skeene (Malcolm) and Jacob Conor (Angus). The three witches will be played by Roly Botha, Motheo Maloma and Evie Woodward.

All other roles are played by members of the cast, while several young actors from the Storyhouse Youth Theatre will also appear.

Shakespeare's iconic tragedy is being presented in a bold new production, adapted and directed by Jamie Sophia Fletcher, which will bring the original text to life with power, pace and atmosphere.

This is the Macbeth you know and love; the witches, the prophecy, the blood-soaked ambition – all in a haunting, high-stakes world where fate and power collide.

Robin Morrissey trained at RADA. His many theatre credits include Animal Farm (Leeds Playhouse), The Importance of Being Earnest (Manchester Royal Exchange), Richard III (Rose Theatre Kingston/Liverpool Playhouse), The Government Inspector (Birmingham Rep), Juno and the Paycock (Bristol Old Vic) and Twelfth Night at the Liverpool Everyman.

LAMDA trained Yolande Ovide returns to Storyhouse after appearing in the Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre season, playing Suzie Smith in The Gangs of New York and Cecily in The Importance of Being Earnest. Other recent theatre credits include Noughts and Crosses (Regents Park Open Air Theatre), Jitney (The Old Vic and Headstrong) and Groan Ups and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery for Mischief Theatre.

Actor, writer and performance artist Mika Onyx Johnson's stage credits include Cyrano de Bergerac and The Seagull (Jamie Lloyd Company/West End and New York), Much Ado About Nothing (Theatre Royal Drury Lane) and As You Like It (Shakespeare's Globe).

A multidisciplinary theatre maker and performer, Roly Botha has worked with companies including the National Theatre, Barbican, Paines Plough and as an associate artist with The Pappyshow. Credits include Strangers In Between (Kings Head Theatre/Trafalgar Studios), Ghost Stories (Lyric Hammersmith) and The Joker: Shostakovich in the 1930s (Cadogan Hall).

And Nishad More's stage credits include The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (UK tour), King Lear (RSC), Hamlet (Embassy Theatre) and For Sale (Theatre East, New York).

The cast also includes Tasha Dowd (The Walrus Has a Right to Adventure, Liverpool Everyman and Sheffield Theatres, The Minotaur – Slung Low, Macbeth, Leeds Playhouse); Pete MacHale (Yerma, Nottingham Playhouse, Dear Young Monster, Bristol Old Vic/Soho Theatre); Mark Mackinnon (Macbeth (an undoing), Edinburgh Royal Lyceum, Medea on the Mic, a play, a pie and a pint, Peter Gynt, National Theatre), Kameron Skeene (The Trials, A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Tempest - for Kids at Storyhouse, Hansel and Gretel, CAST Doncaster), and trainee actors Jacob Conor, Francesca Hughes, Motheo Maloma, Ioan O'Neill, and Evie Woodward. The trainees came from Storyhouse Young Company Alumni. Which is a training scheme for young people aged 18-25.

Set and lighting design comes from Andrew Exeter, sound design from Sarah Victoria, projection is by Daniel Denton and April Dalton is costume designer. Michaela Meazza is movement director, Kaitlin Howard is fight and intimacy director and Dan Parr from Hear The Picture for creative audio description.

The production marks a return of Shakespeare to Storyhouse and will also be the first of a number of adaptations of classics planned under the Storyhouse Originals banner for 2026.

This will also see a return to the venue's ‘thrust' staging, heightening a sense of dramatic tension and claustrophobia and bringing the action thrillingly close for the audience. The production will also feature extensive use of video, soundscapes and dramatic lighting to awaken all the senses.

In addition, there will be a programme of educational workshops around the production which will take place on stage and involve actors and creatives.

Storyhouse Originals is the Chester venue's strand of vibrant and imaginative homegrown productions. Previous shows include Miss Julie, Bluestockings, Sophocles' Antigone, Faustus: That Damned Woman, The Parent Agency and Kinky Boots, as well as Storyhouse's popular annual Christmas productions and shows at Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre.

Storyhouse creative director Suzie Henderson said today: “I'm delighted we've assembled such a strong company of brilliant actors to bring Shakespeare's great tragedy to life in gripping fashion on our thrust stage this March. Robin Morrissey is an actor who has a fantastic range and presence, and Yolande Ovide, who plays Lady Macbeth, impressed us all with her depth and versatility when she appeared in two very different roles at Grosvenor Park in 2024.

“I'm also very pleased that as part of our commitment to nurturing new talent we have five young trainee actors among the cast, several of whom have come through the Storyhouse Young Company, as well as youngsters from our own Youth Theatre.

“This is the first Storyhouse Originals production for 2026, and our audiences are guaranteed a thrilling and visceral experience, one that only live theatre can really deliver.”