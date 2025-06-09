Full Cast Set For Chiara Atik's POOR CLARE at Orange Tree Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Orange Tree Theatre has announced the full cast for Chiara Atik’s Poor Clare. Joining the previously announced Arsema Thomas, making her stage debut, and Freddy Carter, are Anushka Chakravarti, Hermione Gulliford, Liz Kettle, George Ormerod, and Jacoba Williams.

Directed by Blanche McIntyre, Poor Clare opens at Orange Tree Theatre on 16 July, with previews from 12 July and runs until 9 August.

Blanche McIntyre said, “I’m thrilled to be working with this wonderful cast on Poor Clare. They are a fantastically talented company of actors, and I can’t wait to explore the world of Chiara’s extraordinary play with them as they bring it to life on the Orange Tree stage."

Clare has it all. She's a super-rich noblewoman living her best life in medieval Assisi, trying out hairstyles, and sharing the latest gossip with her sister and maids.

Everything is on track for her to marry some super-rich nobleman and live super-richly ever after. But on the streets of Assisi, she meets Francis, who’s sharing some of the wildest ideas Clare has ever heard. And when she listens to what he has to say, her eyes are opened to a whole new way of living.

Chiara Atik’s Poor Clare won the 2022 American Theatre Critics Association's New Play Award, the LA Drama Critics Circle winner for Best New Play, and was a Susan Smith Blackburn Prize finalist. Her other plays include Five Times in One Night, Bump, and the comedy Women, a modern re-telling of Little Women, which won the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Screenplays include Fairy Godmother (Blacklist), and is currently adapting of Maggie O'Farrell's best-seller, Hamnet, for Amblin. She is also a member of the Ensemble Studio Theatre.

