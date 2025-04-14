Full Cast Set For COME FALL IN LOVE - THE DDLJ MUSICAL Ahead of UK Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Full casting has been announced for Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical, the new English musical comedy based on one of the biggest blockbuster films in the history of Indian cinema, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). The show makes its UK premiere at Manchester Opera House on Thursday 29 May 2025 and runs until Saturday 21 June 2025. It will have a press night on Wednesday 4 June 2025 at 7.30pm.

Joining the previously announced Jena Pandya (Bhangra Nation, Mamma Mia) as Simran and Ashley Day (An American in Paris, Dynasty) as Rog are Irvine Iqbal (The Father and the Assassin) as Baldev, Kara Lane (The Addams Family) as Minky, Harveen Mann-Neary (Bend It Like Beckham) as Lajjo, Amonik Melaco (Austenland) as Ben, Millie O'Connell (SIX) as Cookie, Ankur Sabharwal (Snakes and Ladders) as Ajit, Kinshuk Sen (Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical) as Kuljit, Russell Wilcox (Exit The King) as Rog Sr.

Completing the cast are ensemble members Erica-Jayne Alden (A Christmas Carol: The Musical), Tash Bacarese-Hamilton (Frankie Goes to Bollywood), Scarlett Behl (Cinderella), Sophie Camble (Singin' in the Rain), Gabrielle Cocca (Frozen: The Musical), Rohan Dhupar (Mamma Mia!), Joe Django (All England Dance Gala), Alexander Emery (Love Never Dies), Kuldeep Goswami (Bhangra Nation), Ella Grant (Once Upon a Time Tour), Yasmin Harrison (Burlesque), Mohit Mathur (Beyond Bollywood), Tom Mussell (Burlesque), Purvi Parmar (Little Shop of Horrors), Saaj Raja (Best of Enemies), Manu Sarswat (Cake The Musical), Garrett Tennant (Mamma Mia!), Sonya Venugopal (Life of Pi), and swings Emily Goodenough (Sunny Afternoon), Marina Lawrence-Mahrra (The Secret Silk), Jordan Maisuria-Wake (Peter Pan).

Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical is set in the UK and India and directed by Aditya Chopra, the original director of the record-breaking, award-sweeping Hindi-language film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, also known as DDLJ. DDLJ is the longest-running title in Indian cinema, playing continuously in Mumbai since its release in 1995.

Cultures will collide in the stage musical adaptation of the beloved hit romantic-comedy film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, set to the exuberant beat of 18 all-new English songs created for the production.

Ahead of rehearsals starting, lead actors Jena and Ashley marked the beginning of this special journey with a visit to the Southwall Gurdwara to seek divine blessings on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi.



The award-winning creative team for Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical includes Book and Lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls with Tina Fey, Olivier Award winner for Legally Blonde with Laurence O'Keefe), Music by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani (popularly called Vishal & Shekhar in India), Choreography by Rob Ashford (Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award winner whose credits include Frozen, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway), Co-Choreography – Indian Dances by Shruti Merchant (Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl, Taj Express), Scenic Design by Derek McLane (two-time Tony Award winner whose credits include MJ the Musical and Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway and West End), Casting by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting, Lighting Design by Japhy Weideman, Sound Design by Tony Gayle, Video Design by Akhila Krishnan, the Musical Supervisor and Arranger is Ted Arthur and Musical Direction is by Ben Holder.

