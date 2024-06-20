Full Cast Set For 30th Anniversary Tour of Matthew Bourne's SWAN LAKE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The full cast has been announced for Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake, as it returns for its 30th anniversary with a 2024-25 UK tour. This groundbreaking production of Tchaikovsky's masterpiece caused a sensation when it premiered almost 30 years ago and has since become the most successful dance theatre production of all time. In celebration of that ongoing impact, Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake will take flight once more in this major revival, as the next generation of dancers brings it to new audiences across the UK.

Making their debuts as The Swan/The Stranger are rising New Adventures stars, Harrison Dowzell, Jackson Fisch and Rory Macleod, alongside James Lovell, Leonardo McCorkindale and Stephen Murray as The Prince, Nicole Kabera and Ashley Shaw as The Queen, Katrina Lyndon as The Queen and the Girlfriend, and Bryony Wood as the Girlfriend.

The company is completed by Matthew Amos, Benjamin Barlow Bazeley, Alistair Beattie, Ben Brown, Carla Contini, Jade Copas, Anna-Maria de Freitas, Perreira de Jesus Franque, Jamie Duncan-Campbell, Alexander Fadayiro, Savannah Ffrench, Cameron Flynn, Louis Fukuhara, Louis Harris, Kurumi Kamayachi, Aristide Lyons, Callum Mann, Eleanor McGrath, Jarrod McWilliams, Maisie Mwebe, Mukeni Nel, Eve Ngbokota, George-Murray Nightingale, Harry Ondrak-Wright, Barnaby Quarendon, Molly Shaw-Downie, Nikolas Shikkis, Xavier Andriambolanoro Sotiya, Tom Standing and Christina Walters.

Matthew Bourne said today, “It's hard to believe that our Swan Lake is now 30 years old and even harder to acknowledge that we are now casting most Swans and Princesses who were not even born at the time of the show's premiere! Many dancers have grown up with this production and dreaming of one day dancing in it, so I am particularly excited to announce this line-up of young performers.

Many of these dancers have been nurtured through our talent development programmes at New Adventures, notably Swan School. I know from experience what a life changing experience this show has been for previous casts and how it has inspired new audiences for dance throughout the world. I am therefore truly thrilled to welcome the next generation of swans and swan watchers as we celebrate three decades of our Swan Lake.”

Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake begins at Theatre Royal Plymouth from 11 November until 16 November before visiting The Lowry, Salford from 19 November until 30 November, ahead of the 8-week annual Christmas season at Sadler's Wells from 3 December 2024 to 26 January 2025. In 2025, the production will tour to Birmingham, Nottingham, Liverpool, Bristol, Southampton, Norwich, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Milton Keynes, Cardiff, Canterbury, Bradford and Glasgow with further venues to be announced.

Thrilling, bold, witty and emotive, this genre-defining event is still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered convention, turning tradition on its head.



First staged at Sadler's Wells in London in 1995, Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake took the dance theatre world by storm becoming the longest running full-length dance classic in the West End and on Broadway. It has since been performed across the globe, collecting over thirty international accolades including the Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production and three Tony Awards for Best Director of a Musical, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

To coincide with this 30th anniversary tour of Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake, New Adventures has developed Swan Lake Take Flight, an ambitious dance project which seeks to reach over 2,500 young people in the UK. The activities that make up this project, which include regional dance-artist training and employment, school and community movement workshops and in-theatre experience days, are inspired by Swan Lake and will engage young people who may or may not have ever experienced dance before. The activities will focus on how connecting, creating, and moving together can improve wellbeing. Furthermore, through a pioneering research partnership with The Centre for Health and Wellbeing across the Lifecourse at Brunel University London, New Adventures will identify the conditions and mechanisms by which Swan Lake Take Flight achieves its wellbeing outcomes.

The project will be delivered with New Adventures' Placemaking partners, including Mayflower Theatre and MAST Mayflower Studios, Norwich Theatre, the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, Theatre Royal Plymouth, The Marlowe Canterbury, Theatre Royal Newcastle and Farnham Maltings, as New Adventures aims to support relationships between venues and local community groups and bring new audiences into theatres across the country.

Etta Murfitt, Associate Artistic Director of New Adventures, said, “Now, more than ever, young people need dance and dance needs young people! Just as our production of Swan Lake embraces the next generation, Swan Lake Take Flight will get today's generation of children and young people moving and excited about dance and validate the impact of dance on wellbeing to support the future of our industry and generations to come. I could not be prouder of this pioneering programme and look forward to working with our venue partners throughout the UK to make it a success.”

Tour Dates

Monday 11 – Saturday 16 November 2024

Theatre Royal Plymouth

Www.theatreroyal.com

On Sale Now

Tuesday 19 – Saturday 30 November 2024

The Lowry, Salford

Www.thelowry.com

On Sale Now

Tuesday 3 December 2024 – Sunday 26 January 2025

Sadler's Wells, London

Www.sadlerswells.com

On Sale Now

Thursday 6 – Saturday 15 February 2025

Birmingham Hippodrome

Www.birminghamhippodrome.com

On Sale Now

Tuesday 18 – Saturday 22 February 2025

Theatre Royal, Nottingham

Https://trch.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 25 February – Saturday 1 March 2025

Liverpool Empire

Www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 March 2025

Bristol Hippodrome

Www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 March 2025

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Www.mayflower.org.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 18 – Saturday 22 March 2025

Norwich Theatre Royal

Https://norwichtheatre.org/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 25 March – Saturday 5 April 2025

Newcastle Theatre Royal

Www.theatreroyal.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 8 – Saturday 12 April 2025

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

Www.capitaltheatres.com/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 15 – Saturday 19 April 2025

Milton Keynes Theatre

Www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 22 – Saturday 26 April 2025

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

Https://www.wmc.org.uk/en

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 29 April – Saturday 3 May 2025

The Marlowe, Canterbury

Https://marlowetheatre.com/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 6 – Saturday 10 May

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

Https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/alhambra-theatre

On Sale Now

Monday 2 – Saturday 7 June 2025

Theatre Royal Glasgow

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow/

On Sale Soon

