Full Cast Announced for ANNIE GET YOUR GUN at Betley Court Farm

The team who brought you last years open air spectacular evening of musical celebrations 'Songs Under The Stars' once again offers a magical evening of song and dance with one of Broadway's best-loved scores. Irving Berlin's 'Annie Get Your Gun.' Featuring the classic tunes of 'Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better' 'I've Got The Sun In The Morning' and 'There's No Business Like Show Business'. This 90 minute production offers a whole heap of fun for all the family; so grab a blanket, bring the popcorn, your cow boy hat and be immersed in a musical like you have never experienced before

Set on the beautiful Staffordshire grounds of Betley Court Farm this musical will be performed once again by West End performers who have all originated from the surrounding region. This has been a difficult year for our cast, whom are all excited to be able to perform once again to a live audience in a safe manner.

Returning from last year's event our cast includes local West End talent Gemma Sutton (Gypsy) and Joel Montague (Waitress) as Annie Oakley and Frank Butler, with further casting to be announced soon. The event is perfect for the whole family wanting to experience live theatre once more; featuring a live band with toe tapping music that you can't help but sing along too. So come and join us for a night not to be missed! There really is 'No Business like Show Business'.

Gemma Sutton: Annie Oakley Gypsy (Savoy Theatre), Oklahoma, Me and My Girl, Strictly Ballroom, Hairspray, Chicago, Carousel.

Joel Montague: Frank Butler Waitress, Guys and Dolls, School of Rock, Funny Girl, The Producers, Billy Elliot. Soon to be touring the UK with Chicago.

Leon Craig: Buffalo Bill Everyone's Talking About Jamie, Aladdin, Little Shops of Horrors, Jesus Christ Superstar, Pirates of Penzance.

Karl Seth: Chief Sitting Bull The Kite Runner, Annie Get Your Gun, Broken Wings, Bend it Like Beckham, East is East.

Matthew Atkins: Charlie Davenport Persuasion, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, The Choir of Man, The Sorcerer's Apprentice.

Emma Crossley: Dolly Tate Priscilla Queen of The Desert, Fat Friends The Musical, Kinky Boots, Oh What A Lovely War, Mamma Mia.

Charlotte O'Rourke: Winnie Tate I Wish my Life Were a Musical, Mamma Mia, Aladdin.

Jordan Cunningham: Tommy Keeler Priscilla Queen of The Desert, West Side Story, Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

The Company:

Foster Wilson/ Pawnee Bill - Rob Earle

Sylvia Potter Porter - Debbie Cornock

Jessie Oakley - Katy Goodwin, Charlotte Barber

Nellie Oakley - Yazmin Walker, Ellie Morris - Davies

Little Jake - Max Bainbridge, Ed Danby

Ensemble

Jessica Davidson, Prinny Robertson, Phoebe Robinson, Eddie Thomlinson-Cliffe, Ben

Mather-Dodd, Harry Grigg.

For more information and tickets visit www.betleycourtfarmproductions.com Early Bird tickets available from their website soon.