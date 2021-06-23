Full Cast Announced For Zoe Cooper's New Play THE FLOCK At Chichester's Minerva Theatre

The full company has been confirmed for the world premiere of Zoe Cooper's new play The Flock, which runs at Chichester Festival Theatre's Minerva Theatre from 6 - 28 August, with a press night on 12 August.

Stacy Abalogun, Samuel Barnett, Selina Cadell, Nick Fletcher, Victoria John and Libby Mai will be directed by Guy Jones.

The parishioners of All Hallows Church are putting on a production of Noah's Ark, one of a cycle of mystery plays performed by all the local parishes. The Bishop is hopeful the project will help paper over the cracks revealed by an unfortunate incident involving an evangelical, a glass of wine and an angry liberal.

Rory, All Hallows' vicar, wants to keep a low profile, and his partner Simon is happy to provide musical accompaniment but would rather he wasn't given any lines, thank you very much.

The congregation, however, have other plans. For Patricia, the show is an opportunity to show off the church's artistic talents, while the curate, Hannah, hopes it will give her a chance to get to know the parishioners better. Meanwhile, Fin becomes ever more infuriated at Rory's hands-off approach and teenager Erin just hopes that this is a family where she might find a home.

Above all, Rory wants to keep the ship - and his relationship - afloat. Can this battered vessel still offer its clergy and congregation sanctuary in the storm?

Compassionate and funny, The Flock depicts the bumpy road to inclusion for this community, asking how we can live and worship alongside one another when our differences are so marked. How do we remain together when we're so far apart?

Zoe Cooper's plays include the award-winning Jess and Joe Forever, and Out of Water (Orange Tree/RSC) which - directed by Guy Jones - was a Susan Smith Blackburn Prize finalist and shortlisted for the Evening Standard Award for Most Promising Playwright.

Stacy Abalogun plays Hannah; her theatre credits include Poet in Da Corner (Royal Court) and As You Like It (Shakespeare's Globe), and on screen, the forthcoming Death on the Nile. She was nominated Best Recent Graduate at the 2020 Black British Theatre Awards.

Samuel Barnett (Simon) last appeared at Chichester in Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead; his many stage credits include Olivier and Tony-nominated roles in The History Boys (also on film) and Twelfth Night; and on screen, The Lady in the Van and Twenty Twelve.

Selina Cadell (Patricia) also makes a welcome return to Chichester, where her appearances include The Dresser and The Government Inspector. Her other theatre work includes People and The Habit of Art (National Theatre), while her extensive TV roles include Mrs Tishell in all 10 series of Doc Martin.

Nick Fletcher (Rory) previously appeared at Chichester in For Services Rendered; his theatre work also includes The Deep Blue Sea (National Theatre) and A Doll's House (Young Vic/West End/New York), while TV includes Father Brown and Outlander.

Victoria John (Fin)'s many appearances at Theatr Clwyd include The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Cyrano de Bergerac and All My Sons; TV includes Miranda and Little Britain.

Libby Mai (Erin) was nominated for the BBC Audio Drama Award's Best Debut 2021 for The Girl with a Pearl Earring (Radio 4); this is her professional stage debut, having graduated in 2021.

The Flock will be designed by Natasha Jenkins, with lighting by Zoe Spurr, sound design by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, musical direction and musical arrangements by Tom Brady, movement by Chi-San Howard and casting by Charlotte Sutton.

One performance each week will be socially distanced.

The Flock is sponsored by Genesis Town Planning.

https://www.cft.org.uk/