Full Cast Announced For The Revival Of FIJI At Omnibus Theatre

Omnibus Theatre today with Clay Party and Conflicted Theatre announce full cast for Fiji. Evan Lordan directs Pedro Leandro (Sam) and Eddie Loodmer-Elliot (Nick) in the revival of the critically acclaimed true crime rom com co-written by the trio. The production opens at Omnibus Theatre on 9 March, with previews from 8 March, and runs until 25 March.

Modern dating can be a strange world at the best of times, but for these two 'late-20 somethings' things are about to get remarkable. Nick is cooking for Sam at his place and, if all goes to plan, this will definitely be their first and last meeting... so what exactly is on the menu?

Well, they do say the best way to a man's heart is through his stomach...

Inspired by real-life events, Fiji is an entrancing 'weekend away' that blends true crime with First Dates to deliver a 'beautiful' amuse-bouche as hilarious and warm as it is fascinatingly twisted. This is a delectably unfathomable relationship - one you may have only ever heard about on the news...



In an age where food is fetishized and online dating is built to accommodate for the most specific of desires, Fiji asks how far a consensual relationship can go in satisfying the tastes of those involved...

Pedro Leandro plays Sam. His writing credits include We Were Having a Perfectly Nice Time (Omnibus Theatre/Pleasance) and Dogsitting (Golden Goose Theatre). As an actor, his theatre credits include A View from the Bride (York Theatre Royal/Royal and Derngate). His television credits include Domina and The Liberator, and for film; Wonder Woman 1984.

Eddie Loodmer-Elliot plays Nick. He is the founder of Clay Party, and his writing credits include Outside (Pleasance Theatre). As an actor, his theatre credits include The Inheritance (Young Vic/Noel Coward Theatre), The Funeral Director (UK tour), Mothercare (Southwark Playhouse), All Quiet On The Western Front (Soho Theatre) and Buoy (Bloomsbury Theatre).

Evan Lordan directs. He is the Artistic Director of Conflicted Theatre Company creating new work at venues such as disused warehouses, office building, elevators, and private dining clubs. As an associate director, his work includes Touching the Void (Duke of York's Theatre).

Box Office: www.omnibus-clapham.org / 0207 498 4699