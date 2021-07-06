Full Cast Announced For THE ADDAMS FAMILY UK Tour

The full cast has been announced for the UK and Ireland tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy. The Tour opens in Woking at New Victoria Theatre on 19 August 2021.

Joining the previously announced Samantha Womack (Morticia Addams), Cameron Blakely (Gomez Addams), Kingsley Morton (Wednesday Addams), Grant McIntyre (Pugsley Addams), Valda Aviks (Grandma), Sean Kingsley (Mal Beineke), Kara Lane (Alice Beineke), Abigail Brodie, Sophie Hutchinson, Luke Byrne, Matthew Ives and Sean Lopeman will be Scott Paige (Uncle Fester), Ahmed Hamad (Lucas Beineke), Dickon Gough (Lurch until 27 November 2021), Ryan Bennett (Lurch from 18 January 2022), Roxanne Couch, Oonagh Cox and Joshua Robinson.

Scott Paige most recently appeared on Channel 4's reality TV show, The Circle. His previous theatre credits include Eurobeat (Turbine Theatre and Online), 'Fanny' in Cinderella: The Socially Distanced Ball (Turbine Theatre), 'Mr Poppy' in Nativity! (UK Tour), 'Horton the Elephant' in Seussical The Musical (Southwark Playhouse), 'Theo' in Eugenius! (The Other Palace).

Ahmed Hamad's previous theatre credits include, Now Or Never (Barn Theatre), Stay Awake Jake (Southwark Playhouse), Rent (Hope Mill Theatre), The Boy in the Dress (RSC), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (London Palladium).

Dickon Gough's previous theatre credits include City of Angels (Garrick); David Walliams's The Midnight Gang, (world premiere, Chichester Festival Theatre), Pirates of Penzance (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and on national tour); Carmen, Krol Roger, Guillaume Tell and Die Fliegende Hollander (Royal Opera House).

Ryan Bennett's previous theatre credits include 'Graham de Hare' in The Importance of Being Earnest (The Barn Theatre, Cirencester & Turbine Theatre, London) and 'Prince Charming' in Cinderella (Buxton Opera House). His film and TV credits include Bard at the Barn (Web series), 'Brian' in No Returns, Refunds or Exchanges (short), 'Tom' in Zoe.Misplaced, Josh in Our Little Haven and 'Straight White Man' in the TV series Straight White Man.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she's fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family! Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents. All the usual clan are present - Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley et al.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy, will be directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Jane Deitch. Book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

For further information, please visit www.theaddamsfamily.co.uk

