Full Cast Announced For Iqbal Khan's TARTUFFE At Birmingham Rep

Birmingham Rep has announced that following a smash-hit run in the RSC in 2019, the acclaimed and updated RSC production of Molière's classic Tartuffe will transfer to its spiritual home at the Rep this autumn, running from 14 October - 5 November. This new version of Molière's provocative French classic comedy tells the story of charismatic chameleon Tahir Taufiq Arsuf, a Rasputin for the 21st Century.

Asif Khan returns to play the title role of Tartuffe. Asif recently appeared in Hamlet and The Cherry Orchard at Theatre Royal Windsor with Ian McKellen. Returning with Asif Khan to the show will be Salman Akhtar who will play Damee Pervaiz, Anshula Bain who will play Mariam Pervaiz, Natalia Campbell as Amira, Qasim Mahmood as Waqaas, Simon Nagra as Imran and Riad Richie as Usman. New to the show are Siddiqua Akhtar playing Dadimaa Pervaiz, Olga Fedori as Darina, Paige Round as DCI Sarah Wells and Pippa and Roderick Smith as Khalil.

Birmingham born Rep Associate Director Iqbal Khan, who directed the spectacular Opening Ceremony for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, will direct. The new version is adapted by by BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning writers, Anil Gupta and Richard Pinto (The Office, Goodness Gracious Me, The Kumars at No.42, Citizen Khan), the new production is set in the Pakistani-Muslim community of Birmingham's Sparkhill and famous Stratford Road.

Tartuffe has the gift of the gab. A spirituality. A certain aura about him that comes only when you claim to have Allah on your side, hundreds of Twitter followers and access to the family's bank account.

Produced by Birmingham Rep, originally produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company.