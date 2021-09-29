Full Cast Announced For Hackney Empire's 2021 Pantomime JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

Full casting is announced today for Jack and the Beanstalk at the Hackney Empire this Christmas, and brand-new images are available to download here. Victoria Anderson, Harry Robinson, Christina Shand, Beth Sindy, Jacob Thomas and Cameron Webb make up the ensemble for the 2021 pantomime, running from 20 November to 2 January 2022. They join the previously announced Kat B as Simple Simon, Zoë Curlett as Fenella Fleshcreep, Julie Jupp as Fairy Fusia, Ellie Ruiz Rodriguez as Jill Higginbottom, Rochelle Sherona as Jack Trot, Tony Whittle as Councillor Higginbottom, and Clive Rowe as Dame Daisy Trott. The production will be choreographed by Ruthie Stephens.

As well as making their 14th pantomime appearance, Olivier-Award winner Clive Rowe and Hackney panto veteran Tony Whittle will co-direct this year's production. Marking the 22nd pantomime at the East End venue, Jack and the Beanstalk which was previously scheduled to open in December 2020 will have a press night on Thursday 2nd December 2021. Tickets are on sale now from www.hackneyempire.co.uk. The new production images and trailer can be downloaded here.

So, as only Hackney Empire can, Jack and the Beanstalk will get the festive season underway once more, with all the fun, magic, mischievous mayhem and razzle dazzle that Hackney audiences love and sadly missed last Christmas.

When happy-go-lucky Jack is tempted into selling his family's beloved cow for a fistful of magic beans, he finds himself tangled in an adventure of epic proportions! Join Jack on his journey up an enchanted beanstalk as he tries to outwit a rampaging giant, all with the help of his larger-than-life mum.

This tall-tale is packed full of slapstick comedy, laugh-out-loud gags, stunning costumes, dazzling song and dance numbers and plenty of chances to cheer, boo and hiss. Hackney Empire's pantomime has become one of the city's most anticipated annual highlights bringing West End value at East End prices to attract an ever growing local, national and global fanbase.

Over 44,000 people attended the 2019 pantomime Dick Whittington and His Cat including 10,000 schoolchildren. 41% of the audience were first time visitors to Hackney Empire.