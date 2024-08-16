Frân Wen Will Release Multi-Art Form Trilogy For 40th Birthday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Leading Welsh language theatre company Frân Wen has announced its latest innovative multi-disciplinary work Olion, a combination of a theatre performance, site specific performance accompanied by day-long festival, and a short film all linked by themes of exclusion and difference from the myth of Arianrhod, a Welsh Goddess who was exiled from her community. Creatives on the trilogy include Sera Moore Williams (Crash, Byth Rhy Hwyr) and Bafta Wales-award winning writer Angharad Elen, alongside choreographer Anthony Matsena and performance installation expert Marc Rees, and all brought together by creative director Gethin Evans. The company has collaborated with charity GISDA who work with homeless, vulnerable and disadvantaged 14-25 year olds in North West Wales. They will also be working with a community cast of over 100 individuals from across North West Wales, including school groups and performance troupe, CAIN. The young people from GISDA and the community cast will perform as the ensemble in all three parts of the project.

The project begins with Arianrhod, a performance that fuses live theatre, dance and music to reimagine the drowning of Caer Arianrhod (Arianrhod's Fortress). A play in two parts, act one depicts the tensions between Arianrhod and her family; whilst Arianrhod leads a hedonistic haven for women, her brothers and mother demand she returns home to fulfil her family duties and bear children. As Arianrhod and her tribe of runaways prepare for a solar eclipse that promises to leave the pain of war behind and give way to a new age of light, they endure unspeakable violence and betrayal. Act two, set thousands of years later after the family conflict has resulted in the supernatural flooding of the fort, sees the young descendants in their underwater community struggling with the truth of their history. When a newcomer Elan disrupts their insular lives, they begin to wonder about the outside world. As the show journeys through time and landscapes, it celebrates the importance of love, acceptance and unity over fear and prejudice.

Part two of the trilogy is The Underworld: following the matinee performance of Arianrhod, part two is a site specific evening performance across multiple locations in Bangor, starting at the Pier and moving through Hirael to finish at Hirael football field. Whilst part two can attended as an independent event, viewers of Arianrhod may recognise certain themes, motifs and actors from the theatre performance. To accompany, Gŵyl Adda Fest will be transforming one of Bangor's public parks into free open-air community festival with food and drink, fairground attractions, family workshops and other activities, and performances from Welsh artists including spoken word and live music.

The project culminates with a short film called The Mother which combines footage from the previous elements of the project to further explore the character of Elan from Arianrhod. Elan, feeling trapped, runs away from her home and goes on a psychedelic journey to the bottom of the ocean. Her devastated mother goes in search of her, and the ocean reveals hidden truths to them both.

Gethin Evans, Artistic Director at Fran Wen, said: "This is the first time we've experimented with a trilogy format and a combination of multi-site, live, and digital performances in a single production like this. We are delighted to be working with a talented team of artists led by Angharad Elen, Anthony Matsena and Marc Rees - who bring with them considerable experience to Fran Wen and this production.

"Putting young people at the heart of the creativity of every production is central to our vision at Fran Wen. By working with GISDA, Olion has ensured that we can do just this, while allowing us to bring a professional production of the highest standard to Bangor. We look forward to sharing a unique new experience with a diverse audience."

Sian Elen Tomos is Chief Executive of GISDA, she said: "This has been such a valuable experience for a group of young people who often feel excluded. Seeing their confidence grow at the same time as seeing this production come to life has been inspirational. It has also given them an insight into some of the opportunities in terms of work and career opportunities in theatre and the arts."

Established in 1984, Frân Wen is a leading Welsh language theatre company making spectacular and unique live performances through bringing young people, artists, and communities together. Rooted in Bangor, North West Wales, it imagines the unimaginable ways empathy, diversity and equality can better our lives today and fuel the lives of those tomorrow. Their previous productions include the largest ever Welsh language musical Branwen:Dadeni (2023) which was a co-production with Wales Millenium Centre and Galwad (2022), a week-long story told in real-time across social and broadcast channels which culminated with a live broadcast on Sky Arts. The show was created in partnership with National Theatre Wales; the Centre for Alternative Technology; Disability Arts Cymru; Clwstwr; Ffilm Cymru and Sugar Creative and Mad as Birds TV production company.

Part 1, Arianrhod, 20th - 28th September, Pontio

Part 2, The Underworld, 28th September starting at Bangor Pier 6.30pm

Part 3, The Mother, October, date TBC streamed on Frân Wen's social media channels

