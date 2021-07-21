Frisky & Mannish's POPLAB Will Be Performed at Assembly Festival Gardens This Month

Frisky & Mannish will debut their critically acclaimed show 'PopLab' with Assembley's Coventry UK City of Culture this summer. This follows on from their 2019 sell out Edinburgh Festival month long run at (making the Top 10 Best reviewed shows on the Fringe) and their subsequent UK tour.

Back in 2019, the duo celebrated a decade in the business with PopLab, a tenth anniversary celebration of their wildly popular brand of musical infotainment, and their first brand-new full-length show since 2014. The critically acclaimed comedy cabaret duo were a five-star sensation yet again, playing the prestigious Spiegeltent Palais du Variete in Assembly George Square Gardens for Edinburgh Fringe, followed by a UK tour and further international dates in Sydney. They are thrilled to finally give PopLab its London premiere as part of Underbelly Festival 2021.

"Defrost the wigs! Stick a thousand Swarovskis on the nearest facemask! Quickly recap how to do piano and singing! We cannot believe it's actually possible for us to get back on a stage again. We are over the moon, on cloud nine, and drunk. And what better show to usher everyone out of this past year than a show all about the importance of science?! Never forget: PopLab predicted a worldwide viral pandemic a full 12 months in advance. We just got a few of the details wrong - for instance, Ed SHeeran had nothing to do with it. But we've never been ones to let facts get in the way of a good time. So join us for three nights to remember!"

Frisky & Mannish are officially Pop PhDs, fully qualified to conduct scientific analyses of the molecular intersections between every pop song ever. For the first time, you are invited into their PopLab to peek down the microscope at all their latest research projects. Have they found an effective vaccine for the contagious Tropical House virus sweeping through the pop world? Who is the latest to benefit from their 80s RnB Conservation Program? How exactly were F&M directly responsible for ground-breaking experiments that led to the resurgence of Rick Astley in our lives? (commonly known as Rick-Rolling). Brush up on your Pop Periodic Table with the mad scientists themselves, and perhaps you too will be able to address problematic equations, like just how can Coldplay be so popular even though everyone you ask says they hate them? Science, people. Science.

Their previous Edinburgh runs all sold out - 'School of Pop', 'The College Years', 'PopCentrePlus' and 'Extra-Curricular Activities'. These International jetsetters have also performed shows across the globe from London's Shepherd's Bush Empire to Sydney Opera House from New York to New Zealand, Germany to Switzerland, Singapore to Hong Kong... Their many festival appearances including award winning shows at the Adelaide and Brighton Festivals as well as Glastonbury, Latitude, Bestival, T in the Park, Southbank Centre's Udderbelly Festival and the London Wonderground!

Frisky & Mannish are pioneers of "popmusicy-seriocomic-mashparodic-stereophonic-LOUD-vaudevillian-sketchcabaret-throwbackcurrent-oldfangled-newfashioned-bapsbotty-infotainment." They have been heard all over radio (BBC Radio 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6 Music) and television (BBC2 and 3), on YouTube and have produced 2 series of The Frisky & Mannish Podcast.

Performances run 30 July - 8 August, 2021. For more information, visit www.friskyandmannish.co.uk