Freckle Productions' ZOG Will Embark on a Summer Tour

Zog is roaring back to the stage this Summer! Based on the bestselling book by Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler, the smash-hit stage adaptation from Freckle Productions is flying across the UK on a 10-week tour, opening at The Lowry, Salford on Saturday 3 July.

Large in size, and keen in nature, Zog is so eager to win a golden star at Madam Dragon's school, where dragons learn all the things that dragons need to know. Zog tries so very hard, perhaps too hard, and he bumps, burns and roars his way through years one, two and three. Luckily, the plucky Princess Pearl patches him up ready to face his biggest challenge yet...a duel with knight, Sir Gadabout the Great!

Zog is one of the best-loved creations of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, the UK's number one picture book pair behind many modern classics, including The Gruffalo which has been published in 75 languages. Together their books have sold over 75 million copies.

First published in 2010, Zog won the Galaxy National Children's Book of the Year Award. It has since sold over 1 million copies and has been published in 19 languages. On Christmas Day 2018, Magic Light Pictures premiered an animated film of Zog on BBC One featuring an all-star cast including Sir Lenny Henry and Rob Brydon.

Zog is adapted for the stage by Freckle Productions, who are pioneers in imaginative storytelling for children. They are best known for their adaptations of classic Julia Donaldson titles including Stick Man, which this year celebrates its 10th season in the West End, and Tiddler and other Terrific Tales.

The 2021 cast features Billy Mahoney as Zog, Lois Glenister as Princess Pearl, Benedict Hastings as Sir Gadabout, Asha Cornelia Cluer as Madam Dragon and Danielle Whittaker in various roles. The cast of actor-puppeteers bring the world of Zog to life with handcrafted puppets designed and created by Little Angel Theatre co-founder Lyndie Wright.

Zog is directed by Emma Kilbey with songs by Joe Stilgoe. It is designed by Katie Sykes with lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, puppetry design by Lyndie Wright and orchestrations and musical direction by Paul Herbert.

Suitable for children and families of all ages.



Running Time: 1 hour with no interval.

Website: www.ZogLive.com

Tour Dates:

Saturday 3 - Sunday 4 July 2021

The Lowry, Salford

Box Office: www.thelowry.com/whats-on/zog

Monday 5 - Tuesday 6 July 2021

Gulbenkian Theatre, Canterbury

Box Office: www.thegulbenkian.co.uk/events/zog

Friday 9 - Monday 12 July 2021

Edinburgh Festival Theatre

Box Office: www.capitaltheatres.com/whats-on/zog

Friday 16 - Saturday 17 July 2021

St George's Hall, Bradford

Box Office: www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/zog-211347

Saturday 24 - Saturday 31 July 2021

Bristol Old Vic

Box Office: www.bristololdvic.org.uk/whats-on/zog

Monday 2 - Tuesday 3 August 2021

Milton Keynes Stables

Box Office: www.stables.org/event/freckle-productions-present-zog

Wednesday 4 - Wednesday 11 August 2021

Rose Theatre, Kingston

Box Office: www.rosetheatre.org/whats-on/zog

Thursday 12 - Saturday 14 August 2021

Oldham Coliseum

Box Office: www.coliseum.org.uk/shows/zog

Wed 18 - Sun 29 August

Cadogan Hall, London

Box Office: 020 7730 4500 / www.cadoganhall.com/zog

Tuesday 31 August - Wednesday 1 September 2021

Cambridge Corn Exchange

Box Office: www.cambridgelive.org.uk/cornex/events/zog

Friday 3 - Sunday 5 September 2021

Mayflower Studios, Southampton

Box Office: www.mayflowerstudios.org.uk/what-s-on/zog-2021

Saturday 11- Sunday 12 September 2021

Leeds Town Hall

ON SALE SOON