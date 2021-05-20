Freckle Productions' ZOG Will Embark on a Summer Tour
The tour will open at The Lowry, Salford on Saturday 3 July.
Zog is roaring back to the stage this Summer! Based on the bestselling book by Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler, the smash-hit stage adaptation from Freckle Productions is flying across the UK on a 10-week tour, opening at The Lowry, Salford on Saturday 3 July.
Large in size, and keen in nature, Zog is so eager to win a golden star at Madam Dragon's school, where dragons learn all the things that dragons need to know. Zog tries so very hard, perhaps too hard, and he bumps, burns and roars his way through years one, two and three. Luckily, the plucky Princess Pearl patches him up ready to face his biggest challenge yet...a duel with knight, Sir Gadabout the Great!
Zog is one of the best-loved creations of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, the UK's number one picture book pair behind many modern classics, including The Gruffalo which has been published in 75 languages. Together their books have sold over 75 million copies.
First published in 2010, Zog won the Galaxy National Children's Book of the Year Award. It has since sold over 1 million copies and has been published in 19 languages. On Christmas Day 2018, Magic Light Pictures premiered an animated film of Zog on BBC One featuring an all-star cast including Sir Lenny Henry and Rob Brydon.
Zog is adapted for the stage by Freckle Productions, who are pioneers in imaginative storytelling for children. They are best known for their adaptations of classic Julia Donaldson titles including Stick Man, which this year celebrates its 10th season in the West End, and Tiddler and other Terrific Tales.
The 2021 cast features Billy Mahoney as Zog, Lois Glenister as Princess Pearl, Benedict Hastings as Sir Gadabout, Asha Cornelia Cluer as Madam Dragon and Danielle Whittaker in various roles. The cast of actor-puppeteers bring the world of Zog to life with handcrafted puppets designed and created by Little Angel Theatre co-founder Lyndie Wright.
Zog is directed by Emma Kilbey with songs by Joe Stilgoe. It is designed by Katie Sykes with lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, puppetry design by Lyndie Wright and orchestrations and musical direction by Paul Herbert.
Suitable for children and families of all ages.
Running Time: 1 hour with no interval.
Website: www.ZogLive.com
Tour Dates:
Saturday 3 - Sunday 4 July 2021
The Lowry, Salford
Box Office: www.thelowry.com/whats-on/zog
Monday 5 - Tuesday 6 July 2021
Gulbenkian Theatre, Canterbury
Box Office: www.thegulbenkian.co.uk/events/zog
Friday 9 - Monday 12 July 2021
Edinburgh Festival Theatre
Box Office: www.capitaltheatres.com/whats-on/zog
Friday 16 - Saturday 17 July 2021
St George's Hall, Bradford
Box Office: www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/zog-211347
Saturday 24 - Saturday 31 July 2021
Bristol Old Vic
Box Office: www.bristololdvic.org.uk/whats-on/zog
Monday 2 - Tuesday 3 August 2021
Milton Keynes Stables
Box Office: www.stables.org/event/freckle-productions-present-zog
Wednesday 4 - Wednesday 11 August 2021
Rose Theatre, Kingston
Box Office: www.rosetheatre.org/whats-on/zog
Thursday 12 - Saturday 14 August 2021
Oldham Coliseum
Box Office: www.coliseum.org.uk/shows/zog
Wed 18 - Sun 29 August
Cadogan Hall, London
Box Office: 020 7730 4500 / www.cadoganhall.com/zog
Tuesday 31 August - Wednesday 1 September 2021
Cambridge Corn Exchange
Box Office: www.cambridgelive.org.uk/cornex/events/zog
Friday 3 - Sunday 5 September 2021
Mayflower Studios, Southampton
Box Office: www.mayflowerstudios.org.uk/what-s-on/zog-2021
Saturday 11- Sunday 12 September 2021
Leeds Town Hall
ON SALE SOON