Four New Plays and An International Comedy Programme Announced at Soho Theatre

With limited tickets now available for the run and a definite buzz in the air as Amanda Wilkin's Verity Bargate Award-winning play Shedding A Skin prepares for first previews this week, Soho Theatre are celebrating the return of theatre with a sneak peek into its live theatre and comedy programme this autumn, including three more Soho co-productions of new plays and an international live comedy lineup.

David Luff, Soho Theatre's Creative Director said:

"Featuring Soho Theatre in-house productions and co-productions with fantastic partners, we return to live theatre in 2021 with world premieres from four incredible, critically-acclaimed playwrights.

The re-launch of our theatre programme presents a selection of the best new plays for 2021, four daring and devastatingly powerful new plays, exploring the challenges and triumphs that help shape our lives.

With a mix of debut writers and multi award winners, we're thrilled to present exhilarating new theatre and comedy on Soho stages this year."

Opening the autumn programme is Soho Theatre's world premiere production of curious, written and performed by Jasmine Lee-Jones. From the winner of Evening Standard Award 2019 and Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Most Promising Playwright for her play seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner (reopening this week at the Royal Court), curious' four week Main House run starts 16 September.

Reopening Soho Upstairs venue for the first time since March 2020 is SESSIONS, a raw, funny, bittersweet deep-dive into the complexities of masculinity, depression and therapy by Ifeyinwa Frederick (THE HOES). The Soho Theatre Soho Six co-commissioned co-production with Paines Plough today announced its September/October UK tour dates culminating in a month long run at Soho Theatre in November. Full press release here.

And from 20 October for five weeks in the Main House, MUM by Olivier Award-winning playwright Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (Emilia), is a feverish journey through every parent's worst nightmare. Soho Theatre co-producing with Francesca Moody Productions and Theatre Royal Plymouth in association with Popcorn Group. Full press release here.

As current Soho Theatre production and Verity Bargate Award-winning play Shedding A Skin by Amanda Wilkin prepares for opening week, Soho Theatre is pleased to announce its flagship new writing award will return in 2022. Since 1982, the biennial playwriting award competition has uncovered the best new play by an emerging UK and Irish writer and launched the careers of some of Britain's most established writers. Sponsored by Character 7, workshops, submission dates and judges for Verity Bargate Award 2022 will be announced later this year.

