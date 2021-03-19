For One Night Only Barn Theatre Premieres New Song Cycle With A Live 'One-Shot' Digital Concert

The Barn Theatre will premier a new British song cycle with an exciting and ambitious digital twist. Now Or Never is a song cycle written by associate artist Matthew Harvey, which follows 7 people as they each take a defiant act of positivity in what could be their last week on Earth.

The project marks the first collaboration between The Barn Theatre and Matthew Harvey, who created the song cycle with the intention of writing about individual responses to a global adversity without writing specifically about the pandemic.

Matthew Harvey said "What's been really inspiring to me, and probably the driving force behind Now or Never is the amount of good that has been happening in spite of the pandemic, especially within the theatrical community. I've watched countless streamed productions and even a handful of in-person ones that have been defiantly thrown together with love, from a community that have really struggled throughout the pandemic, but are still doing what they love, wherever and whenever they can. So, I wanted to write a song cycle that was all about hope in the face of catastrophe."

Also attached to the project is The Barn Theatre's Ryan Carter, who has developed what can only be described as, The Barn's most ambitious live stream to date. The innovative digital spin presents the work as a non-stop, one-shot, song cycle, with one camera navigating the entire building, featuring 7 characters by moving between 7 spaces.

Ryan Carter said "What I love about working for the Barn is that I'm able to create without worrying about whether the team will be able to make it work. I could pitch a 40-minute, one-shot, live vocals, 7 spaces, no stop-and-starts, no cuts live stream, and not sweat one bit about whether we'd pull it off. I'm also absolutely thrilled to have been trusted with the creative vision of this piece's premier. The song cycle has a real future ahead of it, so it's not lost on me that I get to look after its first iteration."

Now Or Never is written by Matthew Harvey with creative direction by Ryan Carter. Freddie Tapner acts as Musical Supervisor. Full Casting and Creative team will be announced shortly.

Tickets for Now or Never are available now for £10. The concert will be streamed LIVE on Thursday 1st April at 6:30pm. Tickets can be purchased at barntheatre.org.uk/barn-at-home.