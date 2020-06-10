First Recipient Of Andrea Bocelli Foundation-Community Jameel Scholarship To Start At The Royal College Of Music

Today the Royal College of Music (RCM) has announced that French soprano Clara Barbier Serrano will become the first recipient of the Andrea Bocelli Foundation-Community Jameel Scholarship. The scholarship means Clara will join the world-renowned RCM Opera Studio this September on the Artist Diploma (ArtDip) in Performance course at one of the world's greatest conservatoires, ranked the top institution for Performing Arts in the UK for five consecutive years (QS World University Rankings).

Designed to open the door to gifted singers from around the world who wish to study full time at the RCM, the Andrea Bocelli Foundation-Community Jameel Scholarship was launched in November 2019 during a visit to the College by legendary musician Andrea Bocelli and representatives from the Andrea Bocelli Foundation and Community Jameel, the global philanthropy, including the founder Mohammed Jameel KBE and Fady Jameel, President, International of Community Jameel.

The scholarship is awarded to talented musicians chosen both on merit assessed at audition and their need for support to overcome barriers and access world-class training at the RCM.

Clara Barbier has been studying violin and choral singing since the age of six. In 2016, she began her Bachelor studies at the Hochschule für Musik und Theater in Leipzig and has since given recitals in the Netherlands and Germany and developed a rich and diversified song repertoire, performing numerous solo soprano parts in concert. Clara has also appeared on the opera stage in La Petite Bande Summer Academy in Italy in 2015 and 2017, at the Klassik für Kinder festival in Leipzig, and the Verbier Festival Academy 2019.

Clara comments: 'It is an honour to be the first Andrea Bocelli Foundation-Community Jameel scholar. It has been my dream to study at the RCM for many years but personal circumstances meant I was unable to afford the tuition fees myself. This scholarship will give me the opportunity to refine my craft with some of the most renowned vocal professors and operatic coaches in the world. I am so excited to begin my studies and I am grateful to the Andrea Bocelli Foundation and Community Jameel for this wonderful opportunity!'

Stefano Aversa, Chairman, Andrea Bocelli Foundation, stated: 'As the Andrea Bocelli Foundation continues on its mission to empower people and communities worldwide, we are proud to support Clara Barbier as the first recipient of the Andrea Bocelli Foundation-Community Jameel Scholarship. We look forward to watching this talented soprano further develop her skills and fully express her potential at one of the world's greatest conservatories.'

Fady Jameel, President, International - Community Jameel and Founder and Chairman - Art Jameel, said: 'The Andrea Bocelli Foundation-Community Jameel Scholarship combines two pillars of Community Jameel's activities - promoting creative arts and culture around the world through Art Jameel, and supporting students in their personal and educational development via our Abdul Latif Jameel World Education Lab (J-WEL) at MIT.'

The Andrea Bocelli Foundation-Community Jameel Scholarship was founded as part of the RCM's More Music: Reimagining the Royal College of Music Campaign. More Music represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform the conservatoire and double the size of its South Kensington campus. Along with building brand new facilities, the RCM is fundraising to expand its scholarship programme and ensure that no talented musician is denied an RCM education for want of funds. In the 2018/19 academic year the RCM gave £3million in scholarships to over half the student body.

Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You