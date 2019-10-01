Few Seats Remain For The Russian National Ballet's Live Performance Of SWAN LAKE At The Connaught Theatre

Last few seats remaining for The Russian National Ballet's live performance of Swan Lake at the Connaught Theatre this November.



Worthing Theatres are giving you the amazing opportunity to see The Russian National Ballet performing live. The greatest of all romantic ballets, with music by Pyotr I. Tchaikovsky, The Russian National Ballet's Swan Lake will be at the Connaught Theatre on Saturday 23 November, at 7:30pm, with only a handful seats remaining.



After the sell-out performances of Nutcracker last year, Russian National Ballet returns to the UK with the most famous Ballet of all time, Swan Lake. One of Tchaikovsky's best works, featuring some of ballet's most memorable music and breath-taking dance.



Swan Lake is a tale of two young women, Odette and Odilie, who resembles each other so strikingly one can easily be mistaken for the other.



It is the compelling legend of a tragic romance in which a princess, Odette, is turned into a swan by an evil curse. Prince Siegfried chances upon a flock of swans while out hunting. When one of the swans turns into a beautiful young woman he is instantly captivated - will his love prove strong enough to break the evil spell that she is under?



Swan Lake is full of mystery and romance and has captured the imagination of generations over the years and it continues to attract worldwide audiences, young and old. It captures like no other ballet, the full range of human emotions - from hope to despair, from terror to tenderness, from melancholy to ecstasy.



A wonderful evening out and memories which you will cherish long after the final curtain falls.



The Russian National Ballet is a family run company, with over 10 years' experience, who specialise in Russian Classical Ballets. They focus on bringing the best ballet productions to the British audiences.



Tickets for The Russian National Ballet: Swan Lake are available from £20 and are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.







Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You