Female Impersonator Randy Roberts Is Returning To Crazy Coqs to Take On Cher, Bette, and More!

After a sold out run in 2018, female impersonator extraordinaire, Randy Roberts is returning to Crazy Coqs with his internationally acclaimed show, Randy Roberts LIVE!

Randy's uncanny impersonations of Cher, Bette Midler, Mae West, Joan Crawford and Carol Channing have kept him in the spotlight for over 20 years. Now Randy's bringing "Cher, "Bette", and his fiery red headed lounge act back to London for five nights from 18 - 23 June.

Press are invited to review on Tuesday 18 June at 9.15pm.

With all live vocals, stunning costumes, and the sharpest tongue south of the Mason Dixon line, this is an evening of gorgeous costumes, hilarious humour and a voice that never fails to thrill.

Randy Roberts has been entertaining audiences, for over 30 years (since elementary school). His roster of famous and infamous ladies has included: Mae West (a perennial

favorite), Joan Crawford, Carol Channing, Ann Miller, Phyllis Diller (an act which landed him on The Jenny Jones Show with the real Phyllis Diller), and a bevy of original ladies, including a tribute to Gypsy Rose Lee with a strip tease that leaves little to the imagination and the audience rolling in the aisles, and audience favorite: Consuela - The Latin Showgirl!

Randy was featured on America's Got Talent, appeared off-Broadway in Give A Man A Mask at the York Theatre, in the world premiere of the new musical Chance by Richard Isen at the Alcove Theater, San Francisco; and on ABC television's One Life To Live.

He made his movie debut in the award winning indie film Any Day Now starring Alan

Cumming, Garret Dillahunt, and Frances Fisher.

Randy is currently celebrating his 20th year headlining The Crystal Room Cabaret

at Lateda in Key West, Florida.

He also appeared on the Las Vegas strip in BOY-LESQUE at the Sahara and Stardust hotels and AN EVENING AT LA CAGE at the Riviera Hotel. Randy has starred in HOLLYWOOD LEGENDS at the Sand's Hotel and Casino, San Juan, Puerto Rico, MASQUERADE at Xenon Music Hall in Madrid, Spain BOY-LESQUE at the Beachcomber Hotel in Honolulu, HI CARNIVAL LA CAGE at the Palace Casino in Biloxi, MS LA CAGE FOLLIES at the New Palace Casino in Biloxi, MS, LA CAGE FOLLIES at the State Line Hotel and Casino in Wendover, NV, CAMOUFLAGE CABARET at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, NJ, Howard Crabtree'S WHEN PIGS FLY at the Red Barn Theatre in Key West, Charles Busch's THE DIVINE SISTER at the Red Barn Theatre in Key West, BITCHSLAP and DIE, MOMMY DIE both at the Waterfront Playhouse, Key West. Randy has also become a popular performer with Symphonies across the country.

Book tickets online at www.liveatzedel.com

Telephone bookings: 020 7734 4888





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You