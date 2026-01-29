Fatiha El-Ghorri Will Embark on First Ever Stand-up Tour:

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The break-out star of Taskmaster and Mr Bigstuff is only embarking on her first ever stand-up tour. Fatiha's ironed her swaggest hijab and she's ready to hit the road to serve up her one-of-a-kind and award-winning stand-up.

‘Cockney Stacking Doll' – El-Ghorri's debut tour – will run across 11 UK shows from 25th April – 7th June 2026, including a big London date at Leicester Square Theatre on Saturday 23rd May (3.30pm). Tickets for the tour go on general sale this Friday 30th January, 11am.

Expect strong language, stereotype-smashing, and to fall side-splittingly in love with this knock-out comic who is destined for stardom.

On taking her first ever tour show out across the UK this year, Fatiha said: “Nothing to see here, just little ol' me going on TOUR! When I first started doing comedy, I really never thought this would be on the cards. The fact I'm about to head out on my first ever stand-up tour around the UK is absolutely wild, really exciting and (I won't lie) – a little bit scary! I've got so much to tell you – I can't wait.”

The tour will also feature two clean, family-friendly (12+) matinee performances of Fatiha's show, with no swearing or themes of an adult nature – these will take place at Brighton's Komedia Small Room (2nd May, 2.30pm) and Manchester's Frog & Bucket (7th June, 3pm).

Fatiha El-Ghorri is an award-winning Hackney-born comedian, actor and writer whose sharp, witty observations challenge stereotypes with humour rooted in her experiences as a British muslim hijabi woman, offering a fresh and fearless voice on stage.



El-Ghorri already has a seriously impressive list of TV credits under her belt, as a breakout star of series 19 of Taskmaster (C4), acting in two series of the BAFTA-winning Mr Bigstuff (Sky), as well as appearances on Live at The Apollo (BBC Two), QI (BBC Two), The Last Leg (C4), The Jonathan Ross Show (ITV), Cats Does Countdown (C4), Silence Is Golden (U&Dave), The Russell Howard Hour (Sky), Big Zuu's Big Eats (U&Dave), Outsiders (U&Dave), The Wheel (BBC One), Guessable (Comedy Central), The Weakest Link (BBC One), Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable (U&Dave), Out Of Order (Comedy Central) and as Head Judge on the 2025 BBC New Comedy Awards (BBC Three). She has also written and starred in her own Comedy Short for the BBC, Donkey.



She has made numerous podcast appearances too, including Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster, Alan Carr's Life's A Beach, and Comfort Eating with Grace Dent.



On Saturday 14th February (11pm), BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds will air a new pilot from Fatiha titled A Match Made Inshallah; a fearless, funny show where the 44-year-old, twice-divorced stand-up comedian is looking for love and ready to date - and she wants us all to be her wingman. Mixing stand-up, commentary, and the actual date itself, we will hear Fatiha's deepest thoughts, hopes, dreams, and judgements as we join her every step of the way through the dating minefield.



El-Ghorri has performed at the Royal Albert Hall, and the London Palladium alongside Lenny Henry for Comic Relief, and won the Best Debut Show award at the 2023 Leicester Comedy Festival for her Work In Progress of ‘Cockney Stacking Doll'.



Fatiha's debut novel, The Perks of My Hijab – an empowering and hilarious tale of family and identity - is to be published by Simon & Schuster Children's Books on 13th August 2026.