Free Theatre Activities to Take Place in Leicester Square Gardens for Kids Week 2021

Throughout next week, families can enjoy a variety of free, outdoor theatre activities in the heart of Leicester Square, as part of much-loved audience development scheme Kids Week.

From workshops on magic and choreography to singalongs and storytelling, some of London's top shows are giving theatre loving families and children a peek behind the curtain, sharing the thrill of live theatre and celebrating the reopening of the world famous West End.

The Kids Week activities are part of the Mayor of London's summer of family events for the #LetsDoLondon campaign, encouraging people back into the city centre to experience the rich array of culture on offer.

The full schedule of activities can be found here.

Kids Week, which runs for the month of August, offers free tickets to participating shows for ages 17 and under, when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Since going on sale with over 30 shows at the start of July, nearly 115,000 tickets have been sold - but there are still fantastic deals available for a range of West End shows. For more information about Kids Week, visit officiallondontheatre.com/kids-week

The Leicester Square Gardens activities are free and unticketed, but there will be limitations on capacity, so arrive early to avoid disappointment. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.