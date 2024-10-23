FRIENDS! The Musical Parody Will Embark on UK & Ireland Tour From July 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FRIENDS! The Musical Parody will be embarking on a major UK and Ireland tour, opening at the Barn Theatre, Cirencester from 14 July – 23 August 2025. Tickets will go on sale to Barn Friends from 4 November with general on sale on 11 November.

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is a side-splitting musical comedy packed with all of the iconic moments from all 10 seasons of the beloved television series. This uncensored, fast-paced romp features an entirely original musical score and showcases the escapades of the world’s most famous group of twenty-somethings as they tackle the challenges of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan. This hit musical is recommended for audiences aged 13+.

The creative team includes Books & Lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith, Music by Assaf Gleizner and Set and Lighting Design by Andrew Exeter.

Mark Goucher said “It is great to be back supporting The Barn Theatre. We are looking forward to working with Iwan and his team creating this brand-new production which will then tour the UK and Ireland.”

Iwan Lewis, Chief Executive and Artistic Director of the Barn said “We’re beyond thrilled to team up with our friends and partners Mark Goucher, Matthew Gale and Oskar Eiriksson to bring FRIENDS! The Musical Parody to the Barn. As part of our 2025 strategy to attract new audiences, this show is the one that promises a night full of laughs and fun. Could we BE any more excited for next summer?”

Full cast and further creative team to be announced in due course.

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is produced by Mark Goucher, Matthew Gale, Oskar Eirikssonunder license from Theatre Mogul. Originally produced in New York City by Lynn Shore Entertainment, Theater Mogul and McSmith Family Entertainment.

Tour Dates

The first tour dates for this iconic musical comedy are Barn, Cirencester (14 July – 23 August 2025) Nottingham Theatre Royal (15 – 20 September), Sunderland Empire (22 – 27 September), York Grand Opera House (29 September – 4 October), Cheltenham Everyman Theatre (6 – 11 October), Wolverhampton Grand (13 – 18 October), Dublin Bord Gais Theatre (20 – 25 October), Cardiff New Theatre (27 October – 1 November), Chester Storyhouse (17 – 22 November), Malvern Theatre (24 – 29 November) and Southampton Mayflower Theatre (5 – 10 January 2025). Further tour dates to be announced.

