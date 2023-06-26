FRANKIE GOES TO BOLLYWOOD Will Embark on UK Tour

A British Bollywood musical following the story of a young British South Asian woman who is thrust into the dazzling bright lights of the biggest film industry in the world. As Frankie embarks on her colourful journey to stardom, she begins to discover all that glitters is not gold. But how much of herself is she willing to sacrifice in pursuit of the 'Bollywood dream?'

The most ambitious production yet from Rifco Theatre Company opening in April 2024, Frankie Goes to Bollywood is a show-stopping musical featuring big dance routines, vibrant British Bollywood pop and dazzling costumes.

As well as shining a light on the beauty, colour and vibrancy of Bollywood, the production explores its darker side, exposing an industry marred by nepotism, misogyny and objectification. Inspired by real events, first-hand accounts and inside stories from British women who have been sold the Bollywood dream, it tells the story of their achievements, but also their exploitation.

Pravesh Kumar MBE, Artistic Director of Rifco Theatre Company, said:

“In my decade working in Bollywood I collected so many stories of young people with bright eyes looking for the spotlight, who got chewed up and spat out by the nepotistic machine. Women are constantly objectified by the industry, and I wanted to tell a story about these issues that also embraces what we love about Bollywood. This show brings all the vibrancy of a Bollywood musical, and is also very funny with some larger-than-life characters, but I decided it's time to we held up a mirror to the Bollywood film industry and exposed its darker side too.”

The musical tour kicks off at Watford Palace Theatre (25 April - 11 May 2024) before heading to HOME Manchester (15 – 25 May 2024) and then embarking on a national tour. More venues and cast details to be announced in the coming months. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.rifcotheatre.com/live-shows/frankie-goes-to-bollywood