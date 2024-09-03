FRANKENSTEIN Will Embark on UK Tour Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seán Aydon's acclaimed adaption of Mary Shelley's classic novel Frankenstein will begin a second UK theatre tour this autumn, opening at Portsmouth New Theatre Royal on 3 October.

Complete with an atmospheric original score, this new thriller inspired by the classic gothic novel explores the very fabric of what makes us human and the ultimate cost of chasing “perfection”.

Emily-Jane McNeill (The Mousetrap and Brexshit, both West End) will play ‘Victoria Frankenstein' with Tawana Dingembira (recent RADA graduate) as ‘Henry', Brianne Surgeoner (Pal: Your AI Companion and Adrift, Citizen's Theatre) as ‘Francine' and Lydia Whitehead (Sky Atlantic's Sweetpea) as ‘Elizabeth'. They are joined by original cast member Basienka Blake (Rufus Norris's Cabaret and The Da Vinci Code) as ‘Captain/Dr Richter'.

1943. Whilst Europe tears itself apart, two women hide from their past at what feels like the very end of the world. And one of them has a terrifying story to tell…

“I created life. You don't believe me but it's true. I didn't start from scratch of course but out of portions and odd ends I made something –alive. But what I created... it wasn't a superhuman. It was a monster.”

Parental guidance for the under-12s is advised.

Frankenstein is adapted and directed by Seán Aydon who was assistant director on the world premiere of Tom Fletcher's The Christmasaurus at the Hammersmith Apollo and recently adapted and directed the national tour of The Picture of Dorian Gray.

The production has design by NICKY BUNCH (Potted Panto costumes, Apollo Theatre & Garrick Theatre), lighting by Matt Haskins (Peter Pan Goes Wrong – Broadway, West End, Canada, The Empress – RSC) and a score by Eamonn O'Dwyer (Brief Encounter at Watermill Theatre, Lady Chatterley's Lover UK Tour; Twelfth Night & Henry V at Shakespeare's Rose Theatre, York).

Frankenstein is produced by Tilted Wig Productions, formed by Katherine Senior and Matthew Parish in 2017. Recent productions include UK tours of The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow, York Theatre Royal's Around the World in 80 Days and The School For Scandal with Malvern Theatres and Theatre By The Lake.

