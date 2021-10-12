FOXES Will Return at Theatre Peckham For the Young, Gifted & Black Festival

Audiences will have a further chance to witness Dexter Flanders' powerful debut play FOXES this autumn as part of Theatre503's new live streaming programme, before a strictly limited run at Theatre Peckham. The production will feature as part of Theatre Peckham's Young, Gifted & Black festival, culminating an insightful season of theatre, poetry, film and discussions around the Black experience in the UK.

Returning for a third year, the festival will be focusing on stories centred around migration and belonging. FOXES explores the complexities of sexual identity and the search for acceptance and joy, interrogating the foundations of family and community when beliefs are suddenly disrupted.

FOXES is led by a fantastic ensemble cast including Michael Fatogun (Sweet Like Chocolate Boy, Tobacco Factory Theatre), Anyebe Godwin (Little Baby Jesus, Orange Tree Theatre) Doreene Blackstock (Sex Education, Netflix; Equus, Trafalgar Studios), July Namir (Baghdad Central, Channel 4) and Tosin Alabi (Queens Of Sheba, UK National Tour) under the direction of James Hillier (Sunnymead Court, The Actors Centre/ Arcola; Not Talking, Arcola).

The production also features movement direction by Gerrard Martin (...cake, Theatre Peckham; GHBoy, Charing Cross Theatre) and intimacy direction by Robbie Taylor Hunt (Everything After, Q Theatre Auckland). Additional creatives include design work by Erin Guan (Tokyo Rose, Edinburgh Fringe) with lighting and projection design by award-winning Will Monks (Ali & Dahlia, Pleasance; Trojan Horse, Edinburgh Fringe) and sound by Josh Anio Grigg (Faith, Hope & Charity, National Theatre; Crucible, Yard Theatre).

Director James Hillier comments The FOXES team are thrilled to be part of the incredible Young, Gifted and Black season at Theatre Peckham. This is a fantastic opportunity for more people to experience a uniquely powerful story from one of the UK's most exciting new theatre voices.

FOXES is a co-production between Defibrillator and Theatre503, in association with The Actor's Centre. The show will be streamed live on Tuesday 26th October at 7.30pm, and available to watch worldwide.

Performances run Friday 5th - Saturday 6th November 2021. Tickets are £15 (£12 concessions) and are available from www.theatrepeckham.co.uk