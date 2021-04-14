FOREVER PLAID to be Presented Upstairs At The Gatehouse

A socially distanced production of Forever Plaid will be back once more at the Gatehouse. This delicious fun revue is chock-full of classic quartet harmonies and pitch-perfect melodies.

When most of us think of the 1950s, we think of Rock 'n' Roll, Hot Rods, Elvis, D.A. haircuts and teenage rebellion. But there was a 'flipside' to this era - the side of harmony, innocence and the sincerity of dreams - when American families gathered in front of the TV to watch their favourite programmes, like Ed Sullivan or the Perry Como Show. It was a period when vocal groups harmonised their way across the airwaves and jukeboxes of the USA.

Francis, Jinx, Smudge and Sparky loved to sing. They all met in high school around 1956, and, as Forever Plaid, dreamed of becoming like their idols - The Four Aces and The Crew Cuts. They rehearsed in the basement of Smudge's family's plumbing supply company.

It was here they became FOREVER PLAID.

DETAILS:

Cast includes: Cameron Burt, George Crawford, Alex Zane

Songs include:

Magic Moments / Catch a Falling Star

Cry / Love is a Many Splendored Thing / Three Coins in a Fountain

Director - John Plews

Choreographer - Racky Plews

Musical Director - Ian Oakley

Lighting Designer - Aaron Dootson

Sound Designer - Toby Burrow

Associate Choreographer - Eddie Slattery

Casting - Pearson Casting

Producer - Katie Plews for Ovation

