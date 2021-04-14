Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FOREVER PLAID to be Presented Upstairs At The Gatehouse

The cast includes Cameron Burt, George Crawford, and Alex Zane.

Apr. 14, 2021  
FOREVER PLAID to be Presented Upstairs At The Gatehouse

A socially distanced production of Forever Plaid will be back once more at the Gatehouse. This delicious fun revue is chock-full of classic quartet harmonies and pitch-perfect melodies.

When most of us think of the 1950s, we think of Rock 'n' Roll, Hot Rods, Elvis, D.A. haircuts and teenage rebellion. But there was a 'flipside' to this era - the side of harmony, innocence and the sincerity of dreams - when American families gathered in front of the TV to watch their favourite programmes, like Ed Sullivan or the Perry Como Show. It was a period when vocal groups harmonised their way across the airwaves and jukeboxes of the USA.

Francis, Jinx, Smudge and Sparky loved to sing. They all met in high school around 1956, and, as Forever Plaid, dreamed of becoming like their idols - The Four Aces and The Crew Cuts. They rehearsed in the basement of Smudge's family's plumbing supply company.

It was here they became FOREVER PLAID.

DETAILS:

Cast includes: Cameron Burt, George Crawford, Alex Zane

Songs include:

Magic Moments / Catch a Falling Star

Cry / Love is a Many Splendored Thing / Three Coins in a Fountain

Director - John Plews
Choreographer - Racky Plews
Musical Director - Ian Oakley
Lighting Designer - Aaron Dootson
Sound Designer - Toby Burrow
Associate Choreographer - Eddie Slattery
Casting - Pearson Casting
Producer - Katie Plews for Ovation

For more information visit: https://www.upstairsatthegatehouse.com/


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Asmeret Ghebremichael
Asmeret Ghebremichael
Mariah Rose Faith
Mariah Rose Faith
Mia Cherise Hall
Mia Cherise Hall

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
Iris Theatre Announces Programming For Outdoor Summer Festival 2021 Photo

Iris Theatre Announces Programming For Outdoor Summer Festival 2021

Arts Organizations Join Forces With Inc Arts UK for the launch of Unlock, the UKs First Cr Photo

Arts Organizations Join Forces With Inc Arts UK for the launch of Unlock, the UK's First Cross-Sector Anti-racist Tool For The Arts

NOW OR NEVER Will Return On Demand From the Barn Theatre Photo

NOW OR NEVER Will Return On Demand From the Barn Theatre

Ben Forster Completes the Cast of A KILLER PARTY, Available to Stream From 26 April Photo

Ben Forster Completes the Cast of A KILLER PARTY, Available to Stream From 26 April


More Hot Stories For You

  • Managing Director Michael Ross To Retire From Baltimore Center Stage
  • Calidore String Quartet World Premiere Recital to be Presented as Part of Shriver Hall Concert Series
  • Baltimore Concert Opera Hosts Two Open Air Concerts in April
  • Angelica Cheri's BERTA, BERTA Up Next At Everyman