FOR YOU I'D WAIT Comes To The Turbine Theatre

New writing duo Golby and West are developing their first full length musical For You I'd Wait ahead of a 2 week performance run in May at The Turbine Theatre.

'On the 13th November we pay homage to the victims. That's the only time you think of us. For you, life goes on. But for us, it doesn't.'

For You I'd Wait follows the lives of 6 characters before, during and after the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris. Throughout the show we explore how the character's lives are turned upside in one night, the process of healing, and learning to carry on. The audience are invited to explore the world of these character's seemingly perfect relationships, and delve further into the choices the characters make as they encounter milestones in their lives.

Golby & West comment 'We are so excited to be bringing our very first musical to life at the Turbine Theatre. We have poured our hearts into creating For You I'd Wait, and can't wait to present it to a real life audience. Writing is something we've been passionate about since we met at London College of Music. We can't believe how far this story has come from a small studio in Ealing, to making our debut.'

Paul Taylor-Mills, Artistic Director of The Turbine Theatre, comments 'The premier of For You I'd Wait at the Turbine Theatre is very exciting. New writers are close to our hearts, and it's more important than ever to showcase real world stories and experiences. The message of For You I'd Wait is one that sits close to everyone's hearts: Love while you can, and learn to enjoy and embrace every aspect of life.'

Cast & Crew

Music & Lyrics by Tom West & Sophie Golby

Directed by Samatha Pears & Elsa Strachan

Musical Direction by Jenna Dyckhoff

Lighting Design by Olivia Bailey

Appearing as Lily, Olivia Walker-Toward

Appearing as Nic, Michael Karl-Lewis

Appearing as Dani, Gemma Pearce

Appearing as Renee, Billie Kerr

Appearing as Christophe, Jerome Lincoln

Appearing as Eloise, Charlotte Hannan

Appearing as Swing/Alternate Lily, Amy Leek