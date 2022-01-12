FOR TONIGHT, A New Musical Will Make Its London Cabaret Debut

Paper House Productions, a London based theatre production company, is excited to announce SPOTLIGHT ON NEW MUSICALS live at The Union Theatre in London on 23rd January 2022. It will feature the original new bilingual musical FOR TONIGHT, with a cast of "The Stars of Tomorrow". It will also feature emerging musical theatre writers and musicals. The evening will highlight new musicals: FOR TONIGHT, SUMMER SURVIVAL, BIRD BRIGADE, IS HE MUSICAL?, PLAN BEA, and the music of Sam Thomas. It is musically directed by Josh Cottell with Luke Adam on guitar, and hosted by West End Star, Luke Bayer.

The FOR TONIGHT cast will include: Joey Cornish, Kyle Birth, Maya Kristal Tenebaum, Sophie Bassett-Hughes, Sophie Lee-Stevens, and Zac Frieze. Other cast members include Aitch Wylie, Ben Armstrong, Bibi Jay, Cassius Hackforth, Ceri-Anne Thomas, Conor Headley, Emily Shelton, Joely Colleen Emms, Madelin Roberts, Shane Whitley, Sophie Houldsworth, Stephanie Howlett, Stephanie McKenzie, and Tom Holt.

Paper House Productions aims to help shape the future of British Theatre by continuing to tell diverse stories that inspire, innovate, and resonate with young audiences. We explore stories from every walk of life and background.

FOR TONIGHT is a new, original, musical inspired by the writer's third great grandfather's handwritten journal. The story begins in 1832, in a small town in North Wales where a Romani family travels through town, finding shelter on the farm of the Parry family. Soon after their arrival, the Parry parents die from an unknown disease and the Romani travelers are forced to go into hiding after being blamed for bringing "filth and death" to Trelawnyd.Through a riveting score, the atmospheric soundscape blends traditional Welsh choral, indie-pop, folk, and Romani-inspired melodies and rhythms. At its core, For Tonight is an exploration of the power and meaning of home through the lens of two unheard cultures in musical theatre: Welsh and Romani.

"We are so excited to collaborate with Paper House Productions and Sam Caldwell to bring FOR TONIGHT to London for the first time. It's been a dream of ours to bring this UK-based story to audiences and what better way to introduce the material with new and upcoming writers and performers," writer Spencer Williams said. He continues, "We hope that this is the beginning of our journey in London as we hope to have a development workshop and concert in summer of 2022."

You can listen to the new UK Concept Cast Recording of FOR TONIGHT on all digital platforms (Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon etc). FOR TONIGHT has music and lyrics by Shenelle Salcido and Spencer Williams, orchestrations by Shenelle Salcido and Joseph Purdue, with additional arrangements by Drew Wutke, Welsh music ensemble direction by Iestyn Griffiths and Romani script consultancy by Raine Geoghegan. The concept album is produced by Blair Russell.

Tickets now on sale on The Union Theatre's website:

http://www.uniontheatre.biz/spotlight-on-new-musicals.html