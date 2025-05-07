FLO Reveal Rescheduled UK & EU Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



British R&B trio FLO have announced the rescheduled dates for their previously postponed UK and EU shows. The group is currently making history across North America, where they are on track to complete the biggest US headline tour by a British girl group in nearly two decades since the Spice Girls.

The UK leg of the Access All Areas Tour will kick off on 28th September 2025 at London’s O2 Brixton Academy with stops in Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham before heading to Europe. All tickets on sale now, except Antwerp—on sale 9 May at 11am CEST here.

Rescheduled 2025 Tour Dates:

Sun 28 Sep – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Mon 29 Sep – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

Wed 1 Oct – Manchester, Manchester Academy

Thu 2 Oct – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Sun 5 Oct – Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg

Mon 6 Oct – Antwerp, De Roma

Wed 8 Oct – Paris, L'Olympia

Fri 10 Oct – Hamburg, Docks

Sat 11 Oct – Cologne, Live Music Hall

ABOUT FLO

FLO (Renée Downer, Stella Quaresma, and Jorja Douglas) are the British R&B girl group redefining the genre and reshaping the modern girl group landscape. Since their breakout single Cardboard Box set the internet ablaze in 2022, the trio has amassed widespread acclaim, millions of fans, and a string of accolades, including winning the BBC Sound of 2023 poll and the BRITs Rising Star Award in the same year—a first for any group. Their debut album Access All Areas became the highest-charting album for a British R&B girl group in 23 years, debuting at #3 on the UK Album Chart, #1 on the UK Hip-Hop & R&B Chart, and earning a spot on the Billboard Top 200. FLO’s meteoric rise has been fueled by their signature blend of classic R&B harmonies, contemporary production, and anthemic storytelling, garnering over 605 million all-time global streams and 2.9 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Having performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Later with Jools Holland, FLO has captivated audiences worldwide, gracing stages from Glastonbury to Coachella and selling out headline shows globally. They’ve also earned nominations from the MOBOs, VMAs, BET Awards, and NAACP Image Awards. With critical acclaim from Pitchfork (8/10), NME (4 stars), Dazed, and Grammy.com, plus co-signs from Victoria Monét, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Doechii, and Chlöe Bailey, FLO continues to prove they are a force to be reckoned with. They’ve entered 2025 with another BRITs nomination for Best R&B Act. The trio remains unstoppable—solidifying their status as the future of R&B and global girl group excellence.

Photo credit: Tom Emmerson

