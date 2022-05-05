FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE Celebrates Twenty Five Years Of Entertaining Audiences Worldwide

Artistic Director Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Producer Jared Harford, and the whole team at Interactive Theatre International are proud to announce that Faulty Towers The Dining Experience, the critically acclaimed international immersive phenomenon, celebrates its twenty-fifth anniversary in 2022. A loving tribute to the BBC's classic TV series, the show has been seen by over a million people worldwide since the very first show at the Ridges Hotel in Brisbane on 24 April 1997.

Devised by Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Andrew Foreman and others, the show has been touring the UK and internationally since 2008, having appeared in 41 countries to date, and employing 56 actors per season. The show has toured to over 1000 venues, with approximately 400 shows per year on average across the UK, and has just celebrated its tenth year in London, cementing its status as London's longest running immersive experience.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a highly interactive experience, where audiences enjoy a 3-course meal and 5-star comedy.

Reflecting on the company's success, Artistic Director Alison Pollard-Mansergh - the show's original 'Sybil' says: "It's hard to believe that what started as a 6-month venture has now reached all these milestones. Twenty five years of working with incredibly talented performers to pay homage to one of the greatest TV comedies of all time and giving people an opportunity to escape and laugh ... what an absolute joy."

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience - a timeline

1997: Faulty Towers The Dining Experience premières on 24 April 1997 in Brisbane, Australia and Interactive Theatre Australia is born.

1998: The show grows in popularity witha??regular weekly performances running throughout south-east Queensland. Two performance teams created.

2007: The show celebrates its 10th anniversary year, and debuts at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

2008: First UK performance is at The Hostess in Mansfield; first appearance at Adelaide Fringe: three venues, sell-out performances and outstanding reviews. Debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, with return visits every subsequent yeara??

2011: First appearance at Perth's first fringe festival: Fringe World Perth. New tours in Belgium, Bahrain, Dubai and Denmark.

2012: First year-round London West End residency launches

2012 -2014: Touring around the world continues with shows in Thailand, Cyprus, South Africa, and Sweden.

2014: The first of two seasons at London's world-famous Royal Albert Hall, plus show debuts in Iceland, Malaysia and the Phillippines.

2017: Shows in Antigua and Papua New Guinea.

2019: One millionth guest welcomed through the door at Edinburgh Festival Fringe - celebrations include bagpipes and Champagne!

2021: Shows at the Sydney Opera House, Adelaide Fringe and Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

2022: New London residency launches at the President Hotel - celebrations of ten years in London and 25 years worldwide!

Producer Jared Harford said, "After 25 years entertaining audiences, including Royalty and some of the original Fawlty Towers cast, we can't wait to see what the future holds. When the pandemic first hit, we thought it may be the end, but we have managed to survive through the sheer determination of our staff and audience. For an Australian company, it is hard to believe just how abandoned the arts industry has been by our government. An industry that is worth more, and employs more than coal - we're proud to call ourselves one of the great Australian exports, and hope that one day the government will value us that way as well.

As we mark our 25th year, we also mark our 10th year of our residency on London's West End - a feat cementing us as the longest running immersive experience on the West End. We look forward to celebrating this year with our fans from all around the world, and soon will be announcing a competition to bring you to us..."

When the audience become diners in the 'Faulty Towers' restaurant, pretty much anything can happen - because 70% of the show is improvised. The fun starts as guests wait to be seated. It then hurtles along in a 2-hour tour de force of gags and shambolic service as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve a '70s-style 3-course meal together with a good dollop of mayhem.

Expect the unexpected!

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a loving tribute to Fawlty Towers, the BBC TV series written by John Cleese and Connie Booth. Their TV scripts are not used in Faulty Towers The Dining Experience. Faulty Towers The Dining Experience uses its own original scripts and format.