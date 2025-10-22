FATKARY: The Corrido Of A Tragic Ex-Fat Woman Comes To Voila! Theatre Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning actress and playwright Caridad Gómez will bring her acclaimed solo performance #FATKARY: The Corrido of a Tragic Ex-Fat Woman to the Voila! Theatre Festival 2025 at The Playground Theatre, London, on 14 November (7 pm) and 15 November (8:30 pm).

Created and performed by Gómez and directed by Alberto Ontiveros, #FATKARY is an unflinching and darkly comic exploration of what it means to live in a body that doesn't fit-on stage, at the border, or in the world. Through humour, food, and audience interaction, Gómez examines body image, shame, and identity, revealing how the borders that divide nations also shape the boundaries we experience within our own bodies - the judgments, restrictions, and exclusions that dictate who is allowed to belong.

The piece follows the actress, who will do everything necessary to step onto the scale without feeling remorse. Through humour, food, and interactive moments, #FATKARY becomes a playful catalogue of tragedies - where folk music, cabaret, dance, and rap intertwine with the everyday violence experienced both on the border and within the body. Living between limits - as a woman, a mother, a partner, and an artist - Gómez asks whether there is any space for those who don't feel made for the world as it is.

"It is a corrido, a border ballad of survival and laughter - where my monstrosity can finally fit, and where I can simply be."

- Caridad Gómez

The performance combines theatre, cabaret, rap, and dance in an unflinching examination of belonging and resistance, using humour and audience interaction to navigate painful and absurd experiences.

The work has been presented across Texas, Mexico City, Nuevo León, Baja California, and Tamaulipas, earning Best Actress at the XLI Mtro. Rafael Solana Theater Contest (2024). It premiered at the 5to Festival de Teatro Latino (UTRGV) in Edinburg, Texas, and has since toured multiple festivals including the Festival Universitario de Teatro (UABC) and the PinSpot Festival in Reynosa.