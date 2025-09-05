FATHERLAND Comes to the Hampstead Theatre Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hampstead Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of Fatherland – a sharp, tender and darkly funny new play about the chaos of connection by Nancy Farino directed by Tessa Walker. It will play Hampstead Downstairs from 31 October to 29 November, with a press night on Thursday 6 November.

Fatherland marks the writing debut of Nancy Farino who graduated from Hampstead Theatre’s INSPIRE programme for emerging playwrights earlier this year. An actor as well as a writer, Nancy will play Joy.

Jason Thorpe will play Winston. He has recently appeared on stage in The Merry Wives of Windsor and School For Scandal (both RSC). Completing the cast is Shona Babayemi as Claire whose recent theatre credits include A Midsummer Night's Dream and Twelfth Night (both Shakespeare’s Globe) and [BLANK] (Donmar).

'Best case scenario we all go with the flow and have an amazing time and eat pies and feel connected to the place from whence we came and maybe meet some people with the same nose as us'

Only good things happen to Winston Smith. Or so he keeps telling himself. Winston loves his job as a life coach, and is even hoping to write a book to share his wisdom more widely. There's just the small matter of a negligence lawsuit to deal with first…

His daughter Joy is tired. Of holding things together. Of pretending to be okay. And of every relationship in her life demanding more than she has to give.

The solution? A spontaneous road trip to County Mayo, in search of their long-lost Irish roots. On a converted school bus with mood lighting, questionable plumbing, and no clear plan; Winston takes Joy on a search for their past by way of hiding from the here and now.

Fatherland is a sharp, tender, and darkly funny new play about the chaos of connection, and how sometimes the only way forward is through a snowstorm on the M6.

Director Tessa Walker returns to Hampstead Theatre where her previous directing credits include Ravenscourt, Biscuits for Breakfast and Big, Big, Sky.

The creative team also includes designer Debbie Duru, lighting designer Christopher Nairne, sound designer Khalil Madovi and movement director Rebecca Wield.