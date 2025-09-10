FASCINATING AIDA 40th Anniversary Show to Tour UK and Ireland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to popular demand, the Fascinating Aida 40th Anniversary Show is being trotted out once again for a very limited tour of the UK and Ireland, even though Fascinating Aïda is actually over 42 years old.

Opening In Frome on Friday 12 September, Fascinating Aida will play 23 dates across the UK and Ireland through to 6 December including shows at Belfast Grand Opera House, Dublin's Pavilion Theatre and Jersey Opera House.

Britain's greatest cabaret trio have been entertaining audiences for over forty fierce and fabulous years with their razor-sharp satire. With matchless musical ingenuity and style, these indomitable women, Dillie Keane, Adele Anderson and Liza Pulman, are still mistresses of their craft.

On their 40th Anniversary tour in 2023/4 Fascinating Aïda played over 100 sell-out shows in the UK, including three nights at both the London Palladium and the Royal Festival Hall.

If you've been delighted by Dogging, sung along to Cheap Flights or shared their rudest ever Christmas song, don't miss the chance to see these unstoppable performers in their glorious prime!

Show running time: approx. 2 hours excluding interval. Age guidance: 14+ Suitable for feisty teenagers upwards. Hugely educational – includes bad language, interesting words and sexual references.

FULL TOUR DATES:

SEPTEMBER 2025

Friday 12 @ 7.30pm Frome Memorial Theatre, Christchurch St West, BA11 1EB

Saturday 13 @ 7.30pm Weymouth Pavilion, The Esplanade, DT4 8ED

Sunday 14 @ 7.30pm Fareham Live, Osborn Road, PO16 7DB

Tuesday 16 @ 7.30pm BEAM Hertford, The Wash, SG14 1PS

Saturday 20 & Sunday 21 @ 7.30pm Saffron Walden, Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, CB11 4UH

Monday 22 @ 7.30pm Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre, Crescent Road, TN1 2LU

Friday 26 @ 7.30pm Torquay, Babbacombe Theatre, Babbacombe Downs Road, TQ1 3LU

Saturday 27 @ 7.30pm St Ives Theatre, Cornwall, TR26 1QG

Sunday 28 @ 7.30pm Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple 100 Boutport Street, EX31 1SY

OCTOBER 2025

Saturday 11 @ 7.30pm Theatre Royal Winchester, 21-23 Jewry Street, SO23 8SB

Tuesday 21 @ 7.30pm Belfast Grand Opera House, 2-4 Great Victoria Street, BT2 7HR

Monday 27 & Tuesday 28 @ 7.30pm Loughborough Town Hall, Market Place, LE11 3EB

Thursday 30 @ 7.30pm Jersey Opera House, Gloucester Street, St Helier, JE2 3QR

NOVEMBER 2025

Friday 14 @ 7.30pm Buxton Opera House, Water Street, SK17 6XN

Saturday 15 & Sunday 16 @ 7.30pm Lytham St Annes, Lowther Pavilion Theatre, West Beach, FY8 5QQ

Sunday 30 @ 6.30pm Spiegeltent Bristol, Waterfront Square, Off Canons Way, The Harbourside, Bristol BS1 5LL

DECEMBER 2025

Tuesday 2, Wednesday 3 & Thursday 4 @ 8pm Dublin Pavilion Theatre, Pavilion Complex, Marine Road, Dún Laoghaire, A96 Y959

Saturday 6 @ 7.30pm Isle of Man, Gaiety Theatre, Harris Promenade, Douglas, IM1 2HP