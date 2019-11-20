FAME THE MUSICAL Announces New Casting

New casting is announced for the extended run of the critically acclaimed 30th Anniversary production of Fame the Musical playing for a strictly limited season at the newly opened Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, located in the heart of North West London's new cultural neighbourhood from 23 Dec - 26 Jan.

Cast members Keith Jack, Hayley Johnston, Molly McGuire, Jamal Crawford, Louisa Beadel, Simon Anthony, Alexander Zane, Katie Warsop, Duncan Smith, Spencer Lee Osborne, Courtney George, Tom Mussell, Ryan Kayode, Lauren Crooks, Daisy Edwards, Jay Le Marrec will remain with the company in their current roles.

New cast include Kira Malou (Iris Kelly), Josie Benson (Miss Sherman) Georgia Tapp (Carmen Diaz) Joshua Steel (Joe Vegas) Rebecca French and Eddie Myles (Ensemble).

Based on the 1980 phenomenal pop culture film, Fame - The Musical is the international smash-hit sensation following the lives of students at New York's High School For The Performing Arts as they navigate their way through the highs and lows, the romances and the heartbreaks and the ultimate elation of life. This bittersweet but uplifting triumph of a show explores the issues that confront many young people today: prejudice, identity, pride, literacy, sexuality, substance abuse and perseverance.

Fame the Musical is presented by Selladoor Productions (Footloose, Avenue Q, Little Shop of Horrors and Flashdance - The Musical) with Gavin Kalin Productions, Dan Looney & Adam Paulden, Stephen McGill Productions and Jason Haigh-Ellery in association with BrightLights Productions and Big Dreamer Productions.

Fame is Directed and Choregraphed by Nick Winston with Design by Morgan Large, Lighting design by Prema Mehta and Sound Design by Ben Harrison. Mark Crossland is Musical Supervisor.

Featuring the Oscar-winning title song and a cast of outstanding dancers, singers, musicians and rappers as they transform from star struck pupils to superstars. Fame - The Musical will indeed live forever.

Tickets are on sale now at www.troubadourtheatres.com. - 0844 815 4865 or visit www.fameuktour.co.uk for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You