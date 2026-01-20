FAIRYTALES ‘26 Will Make World Premiere

Three new plays delve into the dark origins of classic tales with a modern twist
FAIRYTALES ‘26 is set to make its World Premiere from The ID Collective Scotland. Three short plays in development will take audiences back to the dark roots of storytelling.
Written by Tash McPhillips (Nevermore Theatre) and Jordan S. Daniel (BBC Scotland, National Theatre of Scotland), join us for three modern adaptations of classic stories. No holds barred.
In a toxic and chronically online world, we strip things back and learn about the real people behind the digital facades.
