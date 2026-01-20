 tracker
FAIRYTALES ‘26 Will Make World Premiere

Three new plays delve into the dark origins of classic tales with a modern twist

By: Jan. 20, 2026
FAIRYTALES ‘26 Will Make World Premiere Image

FAIRYTALES ‘26 is set to make its World Premiere from The ID Collective Scotland. Three short plays in development will take audiences back to the dark roots of storytelling.

Written by Tash McPhillips (Nevermore Theatre) and Jordan S. Daniel (BBC Scotland, National Theatre of Scotland), join us for three modern adaptations of classic stories. No holds barred.

  • Cleo, My Little Baby - a world of AI where 'the perfect woman' is desperate to find out who she really is.
  • The Ginger Girl - a young man's bid to meet the love of his life - a social media influencer - whatever it takes.
  • GERM - an out and proud lesbian escapes her judgmental family for the lifestyle of London's infamous night club, The Swans.

In a toxic and chronically online world, we strip things back and learn about the real people behind the digital facades.


