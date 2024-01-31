Experience New Talent in Jazz, Electronic & More at B&O Music Lates

Every Thursday, enjoy live performances by local artists in an intimate setting.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

Guest Blog: 'I'm Committed to Celebrating Diversity on Stage': Director P Burton-Morgan on Photo 1 Guest Blog: Director P Burton-Morgan on SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Photo 2 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming T Photo 3 Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming To UK Cinemas This February
New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Photo 4 New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Premiere in October

Experience New Talent in Jazz, Electronic & More at B&O Music Lates

This week, Bang & Olufsen announces that its flagship New Bond Street store will play host to a series of exclusive performances by some of London's most promising artists.

Over time, Bang & Olufsen intends to integrate elements of local art and cinema into the venue - but for now, music enthusiasts and talent spotters alike are invited to experience the best in new talent and witness rising stars emerge in front of their eyes.

Commencing on 1st February, B&O Music Lates will run every Thursday from 6PM to 8PM (RSVP only). Visitors to the store can immerse themselves in the enchanting universe of Bang & Olufsen at Bang & Olufsen of Mayfair, 72 New Bond Street, W1S 1RR.

With a diverse lineup of local artists, every Thursday night is a celebration of exceptional talent. From Jazz to Electronic Beats, 'B&O Music Lates' showcases the best of music in an intimate setting. Whether you love Rock, Hip-hop, or experimental sounds, this event guarantees an incredible evening of live performances and the opportunity to discover your new favourite artist.

Thursday 1st February
- Ayda Rose - https://www.instagram.com/iam.aydarose/
- Ace Clvrk - https://on.soundcloud.com/NDkoxuEg5Q24Coio8



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE TIME MACHINE - A COMEDY Photo
Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE TIME MACHINE - A COMEDY

Original Theatre presents a Winter/Spring 2024 tour of Steven Canny and John Nicholson’s The Time Machine – A Comedy. Check out all new photos from the show here!

2
Adele Announces Summer Shows in Europe Photo
Adele Announces Summer Shows in Europe

Based at Munich Messe, Adele will perform in an open-air environment that has been exclusively created for these special shows. The bespoke arena will feature a combination of seated grandstands and standing areas with capacity for 80,000 people per night (see below for venue rendering).

3
Juliet Stevenson Joins the Cast of Theatre-Rites JOURNEY OF A REFUGEE at Stanley Arts Cent Photo
Juliet Stevenson Joins the Cast of Theatre-Rites' JOURNEY OF A REFUGEE at Stanley Arts Centre

Olivier Award-winning actress Juliet Stevenson has joined the cast of Theatre-Rites’ Journey of a Refugee at Stanley Arts Centre this February, in the pre-recorded vocal role of The Speaker.

4
Darlington Operatic Society Celebrates 100 year Connection with Darlington Hippodrome Photo
Darlington Operatic Society Celebrates 100 year Connection with Darlington Hippodrome

Darlington Operatic Society has announced its long-standing and extraordinary 100 year association with Darlington Hippodrome. This momentous occasion is a testament to the unwavering commitment of both institutions to the arts and their immense contribution to the cultural fabric of their community.

More Hot Stories For You

Juliet Stevenson Joins the Cast of Theatre-Rites' JOURNEY OF A REFUGEE at Stanley Arts CentreJuliet Stevenson Joins the Cast of Theatre-Rites' JOURNEY OF A REFUGEE at Stanley Arts Centre
Darlington Operatic Society Celebrates 100 year Connection with Darlington HippodromeDarlington Operatic Society Celebrates 100 year Connection with Darlington Hippodrome
Full Cast Announced For Philippa Gregory's RICHARD, MY RICHARD Opening At Shakespeare North Playhouse On 8 MarchFull Cast Announced For Philippa Gregory's RICHARD, MY RICHARD Opening At Shakespeare North Playhouse On 8 March
Birmingham's Lunar New Year 2024 Full Programme RevealedBirmingham's Lunar New Year 2024 Full Programme Revealed

Videos

New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND Video
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND
Ariana DeBose Remembers Chita Rivera: 'Because She Was, I Am' Video
Ariana DeBose Remembers Chita Rivera: 'Because She Was, I Am'
Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns Video
Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds (3/21-3/21)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
Hull New Theatre (2/28-2/28)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
The Playhouse (2/17-2/17)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Wilde Theatre (3/27-3/28)
Pride & Prejudice in UK Regional Pride & Prejudice
Holy Trinity Church Guildford (2/05-2/24)
The Syndicate in UK Regional The Syndicate
Richmond Theatre (4/11-4/13)
Hinohara Village in UK Regional Hinohara Village
Barons Court Theatre (1/27-3/02)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Taunton Brewhouse (3/05-3/05)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Whitby Pavilion (4/29-4/29)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Weymouth Pavilion (4/18-4/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You