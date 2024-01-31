Experience New Talent in Jazz, Electronic & More at B&O Music Lates

This week, Bang & Olufsen announces that its flagship New Bond Street store will play host to a series of exclusive performances by some of London's most promising artists.

Over time, Bang & Olufsen intends to integrate elements of local art and cinema into the venue - but for now, music enthusiasts and talent spotters alike are invited to experience the best in new talent and witness rising stars emerge in front of their eyes.

Commencing on 1st February, B&O Music Lates will run every Thursday from 6PM to 8PM (RSVP only). Visitors to the store can immerse themselves in the enchanting universe of Bang & Olufsen at Bang & Olufsen of Mayfair, 72 New Bond Street, W1S 1RR.

With a diverse lineup of local artists, every Thursday night is a celebration of exceptional talent. From Jazz to Electronic Beats, 'B&O Music Lates' showcases the best of music in an intimate setting. Whether you love Rock, Hip-hop, or experimental sounds, this event guarantees an incredible evening of live performances and the opportunity to discover your new favourite artist.

Thursday 1st February

- Ayda Rose - https://www.instagram.com/iam.aydarose/

- Ace Clvrk - https://on.soundcloud.com/NDkoxuEg5Q24Coio8