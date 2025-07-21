Exeter Northcott and PaddleBoat Theatre Present THE JOLLY CHRISTMAS POSTMAN This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Exeter Northcott Theatre and PaddleBoat Theatre Company will reunite this holiday season for The Jolly Christmas Postman, a magical theatrical adaptation of the beloved book by Janet and Allan Ahlberg. Following last year’s hit production of The Elves and the Shoemaker, this new co-production promises festive fun for families from 16 to 28 December 2025 at the Barnfield Theatre.

The Jolly Postman is back—and he's delivering special letters and surprises to favourite fairytale characters across the land, from Red Riding Hood to Humpty Dumpty. But will he make his final delivery in time for Christmas? Brimming with music, laughter, and interactive moments, this enchanting show is perfect for children aged 3–8 and their families.

“We're passionate about bringing high-quality theatre to all our local communities,” said Exeter Northcott Joint Chief Executives Emma Stephenson, Kelly Johnson, and Martin Berry. “The Jolly Christmas Postman is the perfect festive treat for families looking for their first theatre experience, or children who aren't quite old enough for panto.”

PaddleBoat’s Artistic Director Katy Dash added, “For us, the story is brimming with nostalgia, joy, and imagination—so audiences can expect an interactive show bursting with music, warmth, and surprises for all ages!”

As part of their commitment to accessibility, Exeter Northcott will once again run their Pay It Forward campaign, offering hundreds of free tickets to families who may not otherwise be able to attend. Audience members will be invited to contribute to the fund when booking.