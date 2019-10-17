Exeter Northcott Futures Programme To Put Talent Development Centre Stage

Exeter Northcott Theatre has today unveiled a comprehensive, new programme of funding and support to develop theatre-making talent in Exeter.

The Exeter Northcott Futures project offers professional development for individual artists at the start of their careers, tailored packages of support for regionally-based companies at a critical moment in their development and a launch pad for the next generation of producers.

The ambitious scheme, developed following an extensive consultation with theatre makers across the region by Artistic Director & Chief Executive Daniel Buckroyd, aims to build on the Northcott's long tradition of supporting new talent.

Daniel Buckroyd devised the initiative in response to demand from theatre makers across the region for a more opportunities to create and present new work.

He said: "Exeter has an extraordinary track record of nurturing creative talent, particularly in theatre and the performing arts, with many actors, directors, designers, writers, producers and technicians having started their careers in the city, and a number of high profile theatre companies having their roots in Devon.

"However, it's become clear to me from talking to theatre makers based in Exeter and the surrounding region, that there's currently a real lack of the opportunities they need to grow their work in the South West.

"At the Northcott we believe it's vital that Exeter remains a place where people come to make amazing theatre, not just a stopping off point for touring shows made elsewhere. Which is why we're delighted to be working with a number of the city's other arts organisations to think about what we can do collectively to support artists, and why today, as part of that, we're launching Exeter Northcott Futures, a comprehensive package of new talent development opportunities that will put the next generation of theatre-making talent centre stage at the Northcott."

The three-tier programme spanning eighteen months is now open for applications with a deadline of 28 October.

Two part-time producer roles have been advertised, one of which will support the three programmes.

The Early Career Artists Programme is a six-month series of workshops, masterclasses and mentoring, delivered by members of the Northcott Theatre team and other established industry professionals, and has been designed to kick-start participants' career development.

This programme is open to performers, directors, designers and other makers, and has been created to provide opportunities to gain new skills and knowledge, develop new collaborations and create and present new work in Exeter.

The Associate Company Programme runs for eighteen months and provides a tailored package of support and resources to help emerging South West-based companies realise an important creative ambition or deliver a key strategic development.

This will include one company focusing specifically on a performance with a digital element.

The Producers Programme offers a six-month programme designed to provide a practical introduction to the role of the producer and the specific skills/knowledge involved in mounting a successful production.

This will explore making work at a range of scales and within both the commercial and subsidised sectors.

It offers access to current Northcott projects and opportunities to collaborate with Early Career Artists and Associate Companies.

Future plans include adding a Theatre Writers Group and Technical Theatre Apprenticeships.

Dom Jinks, Exeter Culture Director, added: "The Futures programme is an exciting new programme for the Exeter Northcott Theatre and the city.

"It very much addresses a city need to provide more progression and experience in the professional cultural sector for new and emerging talent. This has been identified within the new cultural strategy for Exeter and I am delighted to see this programme."





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You