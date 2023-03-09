Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Evie Pickerill Will Lead SNOW WHITE Panto at Wolverhampton Grand

Performances run 2 December 2023 â€“ 7 January 2024.

Mar. 09, 2023 Â 

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced that CBeebies presenter Evie Pickerill will play the title role of Snow White in this year's spectacular family pantomime from 2 December 2023 - 7 January 2024.

She joins the previously announced Tam Ryan and Ian Adams with more casting to be announced soon.

Evie starred as Cinderella in the 2021/22 pantomime season and won the hearts of the audiences young and old.

Evie, from Kingswinford, said; "It's so nice to be back! I don't want to wish the year away but I'm already so excited for Christmas! I have the best memories from Cinderella, it was my first pantomime and I had the most magical time - it's like a big warm hug being here! I've been coming to the Grand since I was about six years old, so to be back here is wonderful! I performed here when I was 16 and I remember thinking then that I need to come back here and perform professionally one day if I can - to say that I am for a second time is just mind blowing. I can't wait to return and make magic for the Christmas season again!"

SNOW WHITE follows an incredibly successful run of Aladdin, produced by the Grand Theatre, which ended its run on 7 January 2023 with record breaking sales and an attendance of over 50,000 across the season.

Chief Executive and Artistic Director of Wolverhampton Grand, Adrian Jackson said; "We are delighted to welcome Evie back this year. She is an incredibly talented performer and was a huge hit with our audiences - she truly makes a pantomime magical. Snow White promises to be our most exciting pantomime yet. We are busy preparing many surprises that have never before been seen in a Wolverhampton pantomime and together Tam Ryan and Ian Adams are already working on a fabulously funny script. We are commissioning brand new sets and costumes to create a lavish family pantomime that will be the unmissable festive event this Christmas!"

As Wolverhampton Grand begins to produce a brand new production of SNOW WHITE, with over 15,000 tickets already sold, early booking is advised to join us as we look in the mirror, defeat the Evil Queen and follow Snow White & the prince on their journey to find true love's kiss in this ultimate fairy-tale family adventure.

Take a bite of panto delight with brand-new spectacular scenery and costumes, magical special effects, wicked humour, the biggest panto band in the land and plenty of audience participation! SNOW WHITE promises to be a festive spectacular for all ages.

Further casting for SNOW WHITE is to be announced soon. Tickets for SNOW WHITE from 2 December 2023 can be booked online at grandtheatre.co.uk now.




