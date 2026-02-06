Everyman Theatre's Pantomime Raises £30,000 For New Arts Community Hub In Cheltenham

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cheltenham's Everyman Theatre is celebrating the end of a hugely successful 2025/26 pantomime season, as Robin Hood and His Merry Men closed with glowing audience reviews, with many hailing it as the theatre's 'best pantomime yet'.

Running from November 2025 - January 2026, Robin Hood and His Merry Men was watched by over 45,000audience members. Many complimented the show's outstanding set and costumes, talented cast, and laugh-out loud comedy written by Samuel Holmes and Nick Winston. The production once again proved why the Everyman's panto is one of Gloucestershire's most-loved Christmas traditions.

But beyond the stage there are more reasons to celebrate. Thanks to the generosity of pantomime audiences, this year's production has raised £20,000 towards the Everyman Theatre's major new community project, the Everyman Education Centre at Grove Street. Additional fundraising through the national Big Give Christmas Challenge and bespoke Robin Hood and theatre merchandise contributed another £10,000, bringing the total up to £30,000.

The Everyman Education Centre at Grove Street is scheduled to open this spring, and will provide a permanent home for the theatre's award-winning education and community work. The centre will support people of all ages and backgrounds to connect with the arts, improve wellbeing, and build confidence through creativity. Phase Two of the redevelopment of the building on Grove Street is now underway, and the latest fundraising over pantomime season means that the theatre has officially reached the halfway point of its £1 million appeal.

Mark Goucher, CEO of the Everyman Theatre, commented, "The Grove Street Education Centre is the most important project the Everyman has undertaken since the theatre's major refurbishment in 2010. Thanks to the incredible support shown by our audiences this pantomime season, we are already making real progress towards opening a dedicated new space in West Cheltenham that will significantly increase access to the arts for young people and communities across Gloucestershire. To reach our £1 million fundraising target and bring this vital project to life, we are asking for continued support and donations from those who are able to help."

The theatre is now looking ahead to the 2026/27 pantomime season and has announced that Cinderella will be the name of this year's production. Tickets are now on sale from just £12, and audiences are encouraged to book early to secure their seats for this year's festive adventure.

For more information about the Everyman Theatre or to book tickets for Cinderella, visit www.everymantheatre.org.uk.

To find out more about the Everyman Education Centre at Grove Street, visit https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/grove-street-appeal/