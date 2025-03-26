Equity General Secretary Releases Comments on Spring Statement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paul W Fleming, General Secretary of Equity, has released a comment on the Spring Statement:

“Across the UK, many Equity members will have voted for this Government because of their manifesto promise of ‘Change’.



“Those members will be disappointed by the Government’s continued commitment to austerity through the cuts to support for disabled people, the shrinking of the public sector, and narrowing of commitments for a just and green transition. Despite some welcome investment in social housing, this is not the change they were promised.



“The Government’s recognition of the arts and entertainment to their growth plans through their industrial strategy is important. But this recognition must be backed up by increased public investment into the arts and entertainment across the UK, including in our much-loved continuing dramas such as River City, which is currently threatened with closure. We have not seen that today. As a result, investment in our sectors will continue to fall behind our European neighbours.”



