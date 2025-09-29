Equity Calls On Government To Back Collective Bargaining In The Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Equity, the performing arts and entertainment union, has urged the government to “be on the side of organised labour” and support the workforce by backing collective bargaining in the arts.

The statement follows Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy MP’s keynote address at the Labour Party Conference, where she announced the creation of a new UK Town of Culture status and a £150 million regional investment fund for film, TV, music, and more.

Sitting in the front row as a guest of the ministerial team, Equity welcomed the Secretary of State’s acknowledgement that “talent is everywhere, opportunity is not,” but stressed the need for policies that directly strengthen workers’ rights.

Paul W Fleming, Equity general secretary, said: “We agree with the Culture Secretary that real change comes from the ground up and that's why our members expect a Labour government to be on the side of organised labour. Equity's TV and film negotiations are reaching a climax, and we're beginning the hard work of winning for our members across the major theatre agreements. We're looking to the Secretary of State to support collective bargaining, a workforce-centred growth strategy, and to support us in taking on venture capital from big tech AI to US-owned casting platforms.”

Fleming also noted that ministers have met proactively with the union during the conference, marking “a positive shift in tone after a year of slow progress.” With the Arts Council England Review and BBC Charter renewal on the horizon, Equity says there is an unprecedented opportunity to ensure the creative industries drive good growth across the UK.

Equity plans to meet the Culture Secretary in the coming month to press for closing loopholes exploited by casting platforms, fairer tax and social security systems for freelance artists, and meaningful union involvement in the work of the newly appointed Freelance Champion. The union is also actively engaging in the Labour Party Conference through meetings with ministers, politicians, industry representatives, and contributions to the fringe programme.