Epstein Theatre Welcomes Double Bill Premiere This Weekend

Two brand new musical theatre shows are being premiered at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre this weekend.

Absolute Opera in association with Bill Elms present Matinee Musical Classics and Music Of The Night this coming Sunday (20 October 2019). Tickets are on sale now.

The double bill will showcase musical theatre classics, celebrating the very best West End and Broadway musicals and featuring the most iconic classic musical theatre hits of all time.

This new series of must-see musical theatre shows will star Liverpool-based internationally acclaimed classical Tenor Roy Locke, who will be joined be a special guest West End performer in each show.

Roy Locke has appeared in some of the most famous musical theatre roles of all time and performed on some of the world's most famous stages, including The Paris Opera and The Sydney Opera House. His portrayal of The Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom Of The Opera won praise from theatre critics and audiences alike. He has gone on play the iconic role globally in three different productions.

Roy will be joined in the 2pm Matinee Musical Classics show by Liverpool's very own Emma Dears. The afternoon show promises sing-along classics from Nat King Cole to Dean Martin.

The 7.30pm Music Of The Night performance will see Roy joined by Olivia Brereton from Manchester. Theatregoers can expect a spectacular evening of West End and Broadway musicals highlights from Les Misérables, West Side Story, The Lion King, and The Phantom Of The Opera.

Emma Dears is widely recognised for her West End roles which have included Les Miserables, Miss Saigon, and Oliver. She played Helen Forrester's mother in the stage plays Twopence To Cross The Mersey and its sequel, By The Waters Of Liverpool. Emma has also toured the country with self-penned musical biopic Judy & Liza, based on the lives of mother and daughter Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli, Emma played Liza. Classic Judy and Liza songs will feature in Matinee Musical Classics.

Olivia Brereton made her stage debut in the UK tour of The Phantom Of The Opera before going on to play the role of Christine in the West End. Stage credits also include the West End revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Woman In White. Most recently, Olivia was part of the international tour of The Beggar's Opera.

A pre-show talk will take place at 6.15pm in the Epstein theatre bar prior to the Music Of The Night performance. Roy Locke will present Secrets Of A Phantom, giving theatregoers a fascinating insight into life as The Phantom, revealing entertaining behind-the-scenes stories from his whirlwind career. The talk is free for ticket holders for the evening show.

The Musical Director for Matinee Musical Classics and Music Of The Night is Tom Chester.

Producer Bill Elms commented: "We're excited to premiere two new shows, Matinee Musical Classics and Music Of The Night, at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre this weekend. The double bill promises a real treat for fans of musical theatre, and a wonderful opportunity to experience some of the most iconic show songs of all-time performed in once place.

"The artistes Roy, Emma and Olivia will wow audiences with their incredible talent. Join us for a relaxing afternoon or fabulous evening of real musical theatre highlights."

To book tickets please call 0844 888 4411* or go online at www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk * or in person at The Epstein Theatre Box Office from 12pm - 6pm Monday - Saturday.





