Epstein Theatre Reveals Summer Entertainment Lineup

Liverpool's Epstein Theatre will welcome new and favourite shows over the summer ahead of its official autumn season launch.

Audiences have flocked to the historic Hanover Street venue since it reopened its doors in April following a two-year closure.

Now it is preparing to stage a select series of productions between June and August including toe-tapping musical evenings, laugh-out-loud comedy and fantastic footballing stories.

Steve Bird and Paul Daley's On the Banks of the Royal Blue Mersey, coming to the Epstein on Thursday and Friday, 26-27 June, is a laugh-out-loud celebration of Everton past, present and future.

Follow the highs and lows of the ‘People's Club' over its 147-year history, from its first home at Anfield to the present day, and all the iconic and memorable moments along the way.

Then afternoon cabaret show Dancing in the Aisles returns to the Epstein auditorium on Sunday, 29 June, promising an afternoon of unmissable entertainment.

The show is hosted by popular Liverpool actor Joe Speare and the fabulous line-up features Ukebox – the world's first ukulele boyband, Britain's Got Talent star ventriloquist Jamie Leahey, the soul man Steve Charles and singer Rachel Chambers (X Factor), while there will also be post-show entertainment in the bar.

Step inside the theatre to Surround Yourself with Cilla on Saturday, 5 July courtesy of Liverbird Victoria Jones who brings the spirit of the Scottie Road songbird back to the Epstein.

Expect all those classic hits, including Anyone Who Had a Heart, Love of the Loved and Alfie, as the audience is taken on a musical mystery tour from the cloakroom of the Cavern on, with Victoria supported by a brilliant live band.

Meanwhile Something About Lennon, which comes from Liverpool's Something About Productions, will mark the end of its inaugural nationwide tour at the Epstein Theatre on Sunday, 6 July.

The production features a five-strong band, led by West End performer and musician Daniel Taylor, and tells the fascinating story of the late Beatle legend, underscored by some of his best-known, best-loved hits.

Demand has been so great for tickets for this acclaimed show since it was announced that an extra matinee performance has now been added on the same day.

On Friday, 18 July, share Hillsborough – One Boy's Story of a Tragedy.

Originally published as a book, Shaun Millea's powerful story of family, loss and grief, centres on little Frankie whose dad goes to the match and doesn't come home. It is brought to life on stage by a seven-strong cast and directed by Kevin Cubbin.

On Saturday, 26 July the action moves to the Epstein Bar for The Laugh for Life Comedy Showcase - a chance to catch some stand-up stars of the future now with debutante comedians from the L4LC course performing their own routines ahead of appearing at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Then Are You Ready for Love? on Thursday, 31 July when the brilliant Charles Michael Duke presents his Elton John Tribute show on the Epstein's main stage.

Duke, who brings an uncanny resemblance to the legendary singer-songwriter along with attention to detail, has performed across the globe, and now Liverpool audiences have a chance to enjoy all those Sir Elton John classics including Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer and Your Song.

And on Sunday, 24 August Tina vs Whitney brings the stunning catalogue of two superstar singing sensations together in one afternoon's entertainment.

Joe Speare returns to the Epstein to present Jina Barrows in the spectacular musical tribute to two true icons. And the afternoon also features special guest Linzdi Germain.

The summer programme comes ahead of a full autumn schedule which will be launched with a special Gala Night on Friday, 19 September - Brian Epstein's birthday –featuring local acts and celebrities.

The Grade II listed landmark has new leaseholders and a new management team which is promising a busy programme of entertainment which reflects the theatre's century-long role as the home of local talent, national touring productions, music, comedy and pantomime.

Ahead of its formal reopening, £1 million is being invested in the venue with extensive refurbishment works including refitting the stage with new lighting, stage cloths and sound, and improving the backstage areas.

The theatre's bar has also been remodelled as part of the work, and a full programme of music and comedy events in the bar on non-show days is set to be announced.

The Epstein started life in 1915 as the Crane Concert Hall, situated above the Crane brothers' music emporium in Hanover Street.

The venue was renamed the Crane Theatre in 1938, and in 1967 the lease was taken over by the then Liverpool Corporation. Following refurbishment of the auditorium, including the stage, it reopened the following year as the Neptune Theatre.

A long-time favourite of local amateur drama groups along with visiting performers and comedians, the venue was closed in 2005 due to health and safety concerns. When it reopened its doors in 2011, following a £1.2 million upgrade, it gained its current name – the Epstein Theatre – in honour of the late Brian Epstein.

